Talley’s Welcomes WorkSafe Review



Fisheries: Ministerial Inquiry Launched Into Seafood Sector’s Use Of Migrant Labour

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker today announced a ministerial inquiry into the use and allocation of migrant labour in the seafood sector.

“The inquiry will focus on the sector’s reliance on migrant labour, and how to transition it away from that reliance... More>>





ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.

PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>



MBIE: Evaluation Of The Earthquake-prone Building System

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s first evaluation of the earthquake-prone building system shows that the system is working well overall, and provides useful information on how it can be further improved... More>>