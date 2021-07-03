Talley’s Welcomes WorkSafe Review
Saturday, 3 July 2021, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Talleys
Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review
into the health and safety practises at its
facilities.
“Health, safety and hygiene is a
priority for the company,” Hazlett said. “We have
implemented an intensive health and safety programme
throughout our company; a programme that continues to
strengthen and improve as our investment in health and
safety is realised.
“We take the wellbeing of our
staff and contractors very seriously, so welcome the
opportunity to talk to WorkSafe about our
systems.”
© Scoop Media
