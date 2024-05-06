AiOra Launches 5th Quarter Supplement Range In Aotearoa

AiOra has launched its 5th Quarter supplement range featuring three unique blends that harness nutritionally rich animal products often overlooked in modern diets.

Developed by nutraceutical pioneer Waitaki Biosciences, AiOra’s 5th Quarter blends contain high grade animal gland and organ powders. The range includes three new products: Vitality, Circulation and Balance.

Alongside this launch, musician and jewellery designer Boh Runga has come on board as AiOra Creative Director and Ambassador.

With Māori and Malaysian-Chinese heritage, Boh’s creative ventures have always been inspired by her upbringing, her family, and the natural environment of Aotearoa. Boh says joining the AiOra team was an authentic fit, and the 5th Quarter range has rich family significance while fulfilling her passions for taking care of Papatūānuku.

“The AiOra commitment to using natural, traceable New Zealand ingredients sets them apart.

“Growing up, mum regularly brought home the ‘5th Quarter’ to cook for us. With the 5th Quarter range I can enjoy the real benefits of glandular products with none of the tough stuff.”

With a legacy spanning nearly four decades, Waitaki Biosciences is at the forefront of delivering high-quality 5th quarter animal nutrients worldwide.

For over 30 years, they’ve been the key supply partner for nutraceutical products used to treat patients of prominent American M.D, Dr. Linda Isaacs, who emphasises the importance of Waitaki Biosciences' commitment to quality and sustainability.

"New Zealand is incredibly protective of its animal industry," says Dr. Isaacs. "I trust the people and the quality of the animals."

Glandular products continue to hold a prominent place in numerous eastern and indigenous diets, attributed to both their recognised and undiscovered nutritional advantages. Throughout history, the 5th Quarter has been considered the most nutritionally valuable part of the animal.

Inspired by cultural nutritional wisdom and fueled by Waitaki Biosciences' commitment to quality and purity, AiOra is dedicated to 'keeping it real'. They work in collaboration with local farmers to provide products that are 100% natural and 100% traceable, from farm to capsule.

For more information about AiOra, visit the website here.

