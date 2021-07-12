Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Clubs Approve Amalgamation In Watershed Deal For The Racing Industry

Monday, 12 July 2021, 10:06 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Members of the Auckland Racing Club (ARC) have voted overwhelmingly in favour of ARC and Counties Racing Club (CRC) amalgamating into a new combined club, named Auckland Thoroughbred Racing Incorporated.

Last week’s ARC member vote followed CRC’s similarly conclusive member approval of the amalgamation earlier in the week. The amalgamated club will have assets north of $130m.

The amalgamation, which comes into effect from 1 August 2021, will bring significant benefits to the clubs including the realisation of combined land assets, on a co-ordinated basis, to ensure that proceeds are maximised and reinvested into the industry.

Chapman Tripp, led by consultant Barry Brown and assisted by solicitor Liam Stoneley, are advising ARC on all aspects of the amalgamation, including assisting both clubs to gain the requisite approvals needed from the industry’s regulator, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR). Chapman Tripp partner Bevan Miles led the firm’s experts providing tax advice to ARC.

In granting approval for the amalgamation, NZTR expressed its appreciation for the assistance provided by the firm in progressing ARC and CRC’s application which “had been of considerable help to NZTR”.

Describing the amalgamation as a “forward-thinking, innovative, and courageous” proposal, NZTR noted that the amalgamation will secure racing’s future in the Auckland region.

ARC’s Chief Executive Paul Wilcox said, “The Chapman Tripp team’s assistance with the amalgamation, in a revolutionary structure for the industry, was invaluable and helped achieve an extremely successful outcome for ARC. We’re particularly grateful for their pragmatic, collaborative and client-focused approach, which was instrumental in both clubs securing a successful outcome from NZTR and members”.

CRC Chairman, Mark Chitty has said that the amalgamation is a game-changer for thoroughbred racing.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our industry. The amalgamated club will be aiming to double average stakes money per race to $100,000 to retain industry participants and attract young people into the industry,” says Chitty.

Senior Associate Robbie Bennett and Senior Solicitor Conor Tinker added further strength to the Chapman Tripp team assisting with the amalgamation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Chapman Tripp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



EMA: Fair Pay Agreements Not The Future Of The Workplace

Inflexible, compulsory national awards are not the future of the workplace for employers or for employees says the Employers and Manufacturers Association. "The fact the Government is pursuing these agreements in the face of contrary advice from officials within MBIE highlights they are a step back ... More>>

ALSO:



TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 