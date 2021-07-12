Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Confidence Is Low, But Ambition Is High For New Zealand’s Small Business Entrepreneurs

Monday, 12 July 2021, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Shopify

New survey data shows almost half of New Zealand’s small business owners are only ‘somewhat’ confident of their business thriving in a post-COVID 19 world (42%). A further one in 10 (10%) are ‘not at all’ confident their business will survive.

However, in spite of this low morale, 41% of New Zealand small business owners are planning on starting a new business in 2021, showing the entrepreneurial spirit of New Zealand business owners.

New survey data released from Shopify Inc., a leading global commerce company, uncovers the key challenges faced by small business owners in the past 12 months, and what they turned to in order to survive and recover.

Cash flow and profitability (33%) was identified as the main challenge, followed by ‘social distancing restrictions and lock down laws, which impacted 28% of small business owners.

Personal ‘grit, determination and resilience’ was noted as the most important initiative, action, or approach that helped small business owners survive the pandemic (38%). The next most important was ‘moving my business online,’ identified by almost one in five businesses (19%) as being key to their survival.

More key findings from the survey include:

More than half (54%) of New Zealand small business owners identify as ‘solopreneurs,’ operating as a one person operation

The most important priority over the next 6-12 months for small business owners is ‘building customer loyalty,’ (37%), followed by ‘establishing a strong online social presence,’ (34%)

The main concern for small business owners over the next 6-12 months is ‘revenue loss’ at 29%

Shaun Broughton, Managing Director of APAC for Shopify, says the survey results reflect the current entrepreneurial economy sweeping New Zealand.

“New Zealanders have proven time and time again that they find inventive ways to prevail in times of struggle and uncertainty. The COVID-19 pandemic has been no exception. New Zealand small business owners are keeping their entrepreneurial spirit alive through starting new businesses this year. The fact they elected their personal grit, determination and resilience as the top survival method is further proof Kiwi small business owners have what it takes to make it on top and are invaluable assets to the economy,” he said.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Shopify on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



EMA: Fair Pay Agreements Not The Future Of The Workplace

Inflexible, compulsory national awards are not the future of the workplace for employers or for employees says the Employers and Manufacturers Association. "The fact the Government is pursuing these agreements in the face of contrary advice from officials within MBIE highlights they are a step back ... More>>

ALSO:



TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 