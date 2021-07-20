Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand’s Exchange And S&P Dow Jones Indices Launch S&P/NZX 50 Portfolio ESG Tilted Index

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 9:19 am
Press Release: S and P Dow Jones Indices

ESG index launches as Kiwi investors increasingly incorporate ESG principles in their portfolios

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”), the world’s leading index provider, and the New Zealand’s Exchange (“NZX”) continue to grow their family of indices with the launch of the S&P/NZX 50 Portfolio ESG Tilted Index.

Jaspreet Duhra, Global Head of ESG Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the NZX on the launch of this innovative index to support the growing interest in sustainability factors from investors in the New Zealand market.”

“With the heightened focus on the impact of companies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) footprints, this index serves as an independent and transparent tool in measuring ESG performance as more investors incorporate sustainability targets in their investment decisions.”

NZX Chief Executive, Mark Peterson, said: “An important role for New Zealand’s Exchange is to ensure capital can be invested with confidence into companies that provide opportunities for sustainable growth.”

“There is a real interest and growing focus on ESG, and this index now provides a performance benchmark for the development of product that the market is demanding. Investors will have more choice and, importantly, another lens on the New Zealand market, that allows them to retain diversification while giving more weight to high-ESG performance companies.”

Mark Peterson said: “We also see this as further rewarding and encouraging the focus on disclosing and discussing companies’ approaches to sustainability and how they are managing ESG risks and opportunities. The performance of companies who advance will be reflected in improved weightings in the index.”

He said many NZX-listed companies are already strongly focused on ESG performance, with the five-year annualised return of the new index (measured to June 2021) clearly outperforming the S&P/NZX 50 Portfolio Index.

Index Methodology

The S&P/NZX 50 Portfolio ESG Tilted Index is based on the S&P/NZX 50 Portfolio Index but offers enhanced ESG characteristics than its parent. The S&P/NZX 50 Portfolio ESG Tilted Index over or under-weights companies based on their respective S&P DJI ESG Score.

The Index uses the universe of stocks from the S&P/NZX 50 Portfolio Index which is comprised of the same constituents as New Zealand’s headline equity index, the S&P/NZX 50 Index, but with a 5% cap on the float-adjusted market capitalization. The tilted approach is designed to provide exposure to a diversified portfolio across various sectors while targeting high ESG- performing companies.

In addition to the S&P DJI ESG Scores, the Index follows eligibility criteria based on the companies’ business activities and their alignment with the UN Global Compact (UNGC) Principles. Companies that produce controversial weapons, thermal coal, and tobacco are excluded. In response to regulation and demand in the New Zealand market, the Index also excludes companies within the energy sector as well as those that operate in certain GICS sub-industries such as casinos and gaming.

For more information, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from S and P Dow Jones Indices on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Fonterra: Farmer Feedback Set To Shape Revised Capital Structure Proposal

With the first phase of Fonterra’s capital structure consultation now complete, the Co-op is drawing up a revised proposal that aims to reflect farmers’ views. A number of changes are being considered to the preferred option initially put forward in the Consultation Booklet in May... More>>



ACT: Government Taxes Bite As Cost Of Living Rises

“It’s no wonder the very areas the Government has piled taxes on are driving the largest increase to inflation in 10 years,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith. "Housing costs are up, so are housing taxes. Petrol costs are up, so are petrol taxes... More>>

ALSO:

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 