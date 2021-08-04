Chapman Tripp Takes The Lead With Consulting Service

Chapman Tripp responds to growing demand for combined legal and advisory work, taking the honours as New Zealand’s first large law firm to offer a local team of consultants as part of their wider legal service offering – competing head-to-head with the ‘Big Four’.

Chapman Tripp Consulting (CT Consulting) is a collaboration of the firm’s legal experts who bring a consulting service offering after more than 18 months of concept testing, development and refinement.

Chief Executive Partner Pip England said “We have identified a market opportunity to fill the gap where legal subject matter expertise and consulting advice come together to provide a one-stop shop. Consulting is a natural adjacency to the legal services we already offer.”

“We recognise that businesses are grappling with increased regulatory burden and scrutiny from regulators. Our team partners with Boards, CEOs and management teams to develop strategies to ease the regulatory burden across often interlinked areas – governance, risk management, culture and conduct and compliance needs” says CT Consulting Lead and Chapman Tripp partner Bevan Miles.

“Working with clients to focus on strategic and emerging risk in their businesses is one of the most important ways we support our clients to succeed. We understand every organisation is different and tailor our approach accordingly. When an international perspective is required, we front a strong cohesive team through a collaboration with A&O Consulting” adds Miles.

Supported by the readily-available and broad legal expertise across the firm, the CT Consulting Team has advised clients on a number of issues including remediation programmes following conduct and culture reviews, conduct and culture key risk indicators, tax risk management frameworks, CCCFA due diligence obligations, implementation of financial reporting controls, delegated authority frameworks, as well as climate-risk and related financial disclosures.

After holding an inaugural CT Consulting forum focussed on the management of conduct risk in May this year, the firm has a pipeline of events planned for the upcoming months – and today, facilitating a practical discussion on climate risk and TCFD reporting as the Financial Sector (Climate Change Disclosure) Amendment Bill moves through Parliament, hosting experts who are both designing the standards and leading the field in early reporting.

