Holiday Parks Premier Award Celebrates Remote Camp Glenorchy

Monday, 9 August 2021, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Holiday Parks NZ

Camp Glenorchy Eco Retreat has been named the winner of the holiday park sector’s most coveted award, the ReviewPro Spirit of Hospitality Award.

Gordon and Alison Collister (centred), Timaru TOP 10 Holiday Park, receiving the Outstanding Service to the Holiday Park Industry Award.

The prestigious Award celebrates the most hospitable holiday park in New Zealand, with the winner selected through detailed analysis of reviews and feedback.

“Camp Glenorchy is a great example of a sustainable business which also provides top-notch customer service in a relatively remote environment,” says Holiday Parks New Zealand Chief Executive Fergus Brown.

Using innovative AI technology, Camp Glenorchy Eco Retreat was chosen based on the quality and quantity of its reviews by Global Review Index™ software, which built a general online reputation score of every member park.

Holiday Parks New Zealand also utilised the tool to evaluate improvement over time, with Takapuna Beach Holiday Park taking home the ReviewPro Most Improved Park Award.

Another highlight of the evening included Motueka TOP 10 Holiday Park’s Ashlee Ilton being crowned the sector’s Emerging Star. Judges said, “Ashlee is a very determined and focused business owner who understands the value of community. She is constantly pushing herself to evaluate and improve not only her business, but also herself as a person.”

Alison and Gordon Collister of Timaru TOP 10 Holiday Park were honoured with the Outstanding Service to the Holiday Park Industry Award. Mr Brown described the couple, who have dedicated more than 30 years to the industry, as “go-to people who are always generous with their time and willing to share their intelligent and thoughtful views to support others”.

The Resco Best New Build over $100k Award went to The Camp Lake Hawea for its creation of multiple energy-efficient geodesic domes designed for glamping and events.

After moving the awards ceremony online last year due to the pandemic, Mr Brown says he was extremely pleased to be able to host the awards in person again. The awards dinner was held at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre in Marlborough on Thursday 5 August. The Holiday Parks Awards are sponsored by AA Traveller.

Holiday Parks Awards 2021 winners

ReviewPro Spirit of Hospitality
Winner: Camp Glenorchy Eco Retreat

ReviewPro Most Improved Park Award
Winner: Takapuna Beach Holiday Park

Resco Best New Build over $100k
Winner: The Camp, Lake Hawea 
Highly Commended: Kingston TOP 10 Holiday Park

Resco Best Upgrade under $100k
Winners: North South Holiday Park and Taupo TOP 10 Holiday Park

Highly Commended: Levin Kiwi Holiday Park

ServiceIQ Best Visitor Experience Award

Holiday park winner: Miranda Holiday Park

Individual winner: Magda Stasiewicz – Queenstown TOP 10 Holiday Park

PGG Wrightson Turf Holiday Park Grounds Award
Winner: Riverton Holiday Park

Highly Commended: Whangateau Holiday Park
 

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Sustainable Innovation Award
Russell TOP 10 Holiday Park

Predator Free NZ Award
Winner: Russell - Orongo Bay Holiday Park

Outstanding Service to the Holiday Park Industry
Winner: Alison and Gordon Collister, Timaru TOP 10 Holiday Park

EPay Emerging Star Award

Ashlee Ilton, Motueka TOP 10 Holiday Park

