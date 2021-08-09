Holiday Parks Premier Award Celebrates Remote Camp Glenorchy
Camp Glenorchy Eco Retreat has been named the winner of the holiday park sector’s most coveted award, the ReviewPro Spirit of Hospitality Award.
Gordon and Alison Collister (centred), Timaru TOP 10 Holiday Park, receiving the Outstanding Service to the Holiday Park Industry Award.
The prestigious Award celebrates the most hospitable holiday park in New Zealand, with the winner selected through detailed analysis of reviews and feedback.
“Camp Glenorchy is a great example of a sustainable business which also provides top-notch customer service in a relatively remote environment,” says Holiday Parks New Zealand Chief Executive Fergus Brown.
Using innovative AI technology, Camp Glenorchy Eco Retreat was chosen based on the quality and quantity of its reviews by Global Review Index™ software, which built a general online reputation score of every member park.
Holiday Parks New Zealand also utilised the tool to evaluate improvement over time, with Takapuna Beach Holiday Park taking home the ReviewPro Most Improved Park Award.
Another highlight of the evening included Motueka TOP 10 Holiday Park’s Ashlee Ilton being crowned the sector’s Emerging Star. Judges said, “Ashlee is a very determined and focused business owner who understands the value of community. She is constantly pushing herself to evaluate and improve not only her business, but also herself as a person.”
Alison and Gordon Collister of Timaru TOP 10 Holiday Park were honoured with the Outstanding Service to the Holiday Park Industry Award. Mr Brown described the couple, who have dedicated more than 30 years to the industry, as “go-to people who are always generous with their time and willing to share their intelligent and thoughtful views to support others”.
The Resco Best New Build over $100k Award went to The Camp Lake Hawea for its creation of multiple energy-efficient geodesic domes designed for glamping and events.
After moving the awards ceremony online last year due to the pandemic, Mr Brown says he was extremely pleased to be able to host the awards in person again. The awards dinner was held at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre in Marlborough on Thursday 5 August. The Holiday Parks Awards are sponsored by AA Traveller.
Holiday Parks Awards 2021 winners
ReviewPro Spirit of
Hospitality
Winner: Camp Glenorchy Eco Retreat
ReviewPro Most Improved Park
Award
Winner: Takapuna Beach Holiday Park
Resco Best New Build over
$100k
Winner: The Camp, Lake Hawea
Highly Commended: Kingston TOP 10 Holiday Park
Resco Best Upgrade under
$100k
Winners: North South Holiday Park and Taupo TOP 10 Holiday Park
Highly Commended: Levin Kiwi Holiday Park
ServiceIQ Best Visitor Experience Award
Holiday park winner: Miranda Holiday Park
Individual winner: Magda Stasiewicz – Queenstown TOP 10 Holiday Park
PGG Wrightson
Turf Holiday Park Grounds Award
Winner: Riverton Holiday Park
Highly Commended: Whangateau Holiday
Park
Tourism Industry Aotearoa
Sustainable Innovation Award
Russell TOP 10 Holiday Park
Predator Free NZ
Award
Winner: Russell - Orongo Bay Holiday Park
Outstanding Service to the Holiday Park
Industry
Winner: Alison and Gordon Collister, Timaru TOP 10 Holiday Park
EPay Emerging Star Award
Ashlee Ilton, Motueka TOP 10 Holiday Park