Koakoa And The Bond Store: Spirit Of Wellington In 2021 Wellington On A Plate

Spirits from award-winning Kāpiti distillers Koakoa and The Bond Store are the toast of this year’s Visa Wellington On A Plate (WOAP), with eleven bars and hospitality venues across the region using their offerings as a key ingredient in a special cocktail for the festival.

Koakoa’s renowned Limoncello and Orangecello, The Bond Store’s Kāpiti Coast Vodka, and their new L’affare Gusto-infused Coffee Vodka appear in a range of fantastic creations by Wellington’s top mixologists and cocktail connoisseurs.

Charley Noble Eatery and Bar have used Koakoa Limoncello along with gin, olive oil, sherry, Vermouth, and lollies to create their ‘777’ cocktail. Koakoa Limoncello and The Bond Store vodka feature in Dragonfly’s ‘Mekong Milo’ – where they’re infused with toasted rice, milo, coconut water, smoke and bubble and accompanied by Asian Food Republic milo soil and rice syrup marshmallow.

Head distiller Bec Kay says it’s a great feeling to see some of Wellington’s most famous venues using the spirits and liqueurs they make locally in Kāpiti.

“It’s a bit like watching the Kiwis in the Olympics taking on the big boys – and winning!”

Other restaurants featuring the Kāpiti distillers include Mockingbird, Apache, Mexico, Sweet Mother’s Kitchen, Portlander, and Spring Kitchen, along with Sandbar in Mana and Passo Caffe in Paraparaumu. Bec Kay says that support from the local hospitality industry for their spirits grows from the iconic event each year.

“In the first year, we had just one bar using Koakoa Limoncello in their cocktails. The next year it grew by a couple and now we have a massive eleven, which is both rewarding and humbling,” she says.

The eye-opening liquid masterpieces are just a taster of what’s on around the region as part of the Cocktail Wellington section of WOAP, which runs throughout August. The festival is in its 13th year and is now the biggest culinary festival in the Southern Hemisphere, with more than 300 businesses, eateries, bars, and foodie participants taking part. It includes popular events such as Dine Wellington, Burger Wellington, and Cocktail Wellington.

About Koakoa & The Bond Store

Chris Barber and Bec Kay purchased Koakoa Limoncello in 2017, and since then have grown the business to offer The Bond Store Kawakawa Gin and Vodka. Focused on sustainable practices in their craft, they use lemons from Gisborne to make their award-winning Limoncello, and Kawakawa from the Wairarapa to make their award-winning gin. Available at selected bottle stores, you can also purchase their products online at koakoa.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

