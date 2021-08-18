Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

InterCity operating at reduced capacity to help New Zealand

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 10:47 am
Press Release: InterCity

New Zealand’s national bus network, InterCity, will operate on a reduced timetable over the next 48 hours to enable thousands of New Zealanders to return home, while following the Alert Level 4 restrictions.

The exemption for travel applies until 11.59pm on Thursday 19 August. Additional cleaning practices have been implemented, and customers are reminded that face coverings are required on all services.

The company is supportive of the swift action taken by Government and hopes support will be provided if the country is required to operate under strict social distancing requirements for an extended period, said CEO John Thorburn.

“During previous Level 3 lockdowns, our ability to carry passengers was limited due to social distancing restrictions, which in turn put the viability of many regional services at risk. While we understand the reason for these measures, the knock-on effect to regional communities could be significant if services were unable to operate.”

InterCity’s 100+ daily services connect the length and breadth of New Zealand offering transport choices and access to those on low incomes, older people, those with health concerns or disabilities and people who are isolated. InterCity provides a vital link for thousands of children in shared care and boarding school students living in rural areas.

View latest travel and timetable information at https://www.intercity.co.nz/travel-info/network-status

About InterCity

For many New Zealanders, access to alternative travel modes for long distance travel is limited or non-existent. Examples include regions without a nearby commercial airport, people without access to a private vehicle, and those without drivers’ licences (especially youth and older travellers).

InterCity is also particularly critical in regional New Zealand where educational, health, and other services are often not within walking/cycling distance. Options for these groups to seek and maintain employment, attain personal development, and improve their health and quality of life would reduce if the InterCity network were not available.

