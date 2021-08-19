Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Property prices see largest increase on record

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 9:16 am
Press Release: Trademe

Property prices see largest increase on record following 11 months of double-digit growth

New Zealand property prices saw unparalleled growth in July, with the national average asking price seeing its biggest year-on-year jump ever to reach an all-time high of $834,000, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.

Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month the national average asking price increased by 19 per cent year-on-year. “Following eleven consecutive months of double-digit annual price growth, July’s 19 per cent jump is the largest increase on record.

Mr Lloyd said looking across the regions, record average asking prices were seen in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Canterbury, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū/Whanganui, Southland and Waikato.

Nationwide demand was down 16 per cent year-on-year in July. “This is the third month in a row we saw a drop in demand when compared with the same month in 2020. However, July also marked a 26 per cent decrease in supply when compared to the same month last year, meaning the market is still under pressure and as a result house prices are continuing to rise.

“Looking ahead, we’re seeing no signs that prices will slow, especially with the Reserve Bank’s announcement today that they will leave interest rates where they are for the time being.”

Wellington prices climb

Mr Lloyd said the average asking price in the Wellington region climbed 8 per cent on July last year to $60,400 last month. “The average asking price in Wellington City was notably higher, at $937,650, making it the most expensive district in the region.

“The second most expensive Wellington district was Porirua ($896,450), followed by Kapiti Coast ($875,500).”

Most expensive districts in the Wellington region - July 2021

 DistrictAverage asking price - 
July 2021
1Wellington City$937,650
2Porirua$896,450
3Kapiti Coast$875,500

Mr Lloyd said a lack of properties for sale was behind price increases in the region. “Supply has long been a problem in Wellington and in July the number of houses for sale was down 11 per cent on the same time last year.

“Interestingly, demand in the region was down by 23 per cent year-on-year as prospective buyers took a breath while winter temperatures set in. This drop in demand played a role in Wellington’s average asking price seeing a 0.5 per cent decrease in July when compared with the month prior.”

The most popular house in the region last month was a three-bedroom spot on Liffey Crescent in Island Bay. “It had an asking price of $900,000 and received 292 watchlists in its first two days onsite.”

Auckland average hits $1.1m for the first time

The average asking price in the Auckland region hit the $1.1m mark for the first time in July, sitting at $1,101,250. “Looking at Auckland City, the average asking price was slightly more at $1,209,850, making it the third most expensive district in the region.”

The most expensive districts in Auckland in July were Waiheke ($1,781,200) and North Shore City ($1,294,850).

Most expensive districts in the Auckland region - July 2021

 DistrictAverage asking price - 
July 2021
1Waiheke$1,781,200
2North Shore City$1,294,850
3Auckland City$1,208,650

Mr Lloyd said supply in the Auckland region was down 16 per cent year-on-year in July. “Demand was also down by 20 per cent when compared with the same month last year, but after months of pent up demand in the region it would take a more consistent drop in demand before prices are impacted.”

July’s most popular Auckland property was a three-bedroom house on Great North Road, Waterview, in Auckland City, with an asking price of $900,000. “It was watchlisted 360 times in its first two days onsite.”

Record asking prices for houses of all sizes

Mr Lloyd said nationwide, small houses (1-2 bedrooms), medium houses (3-4 bedrooms), and large houses (5+ bedrooms) saw their highest ever average asking price in July. “Small houses saw the largest year-on-year percentage increase of 27 per cent.”

Mr Lloyd said urban properties saw their highest ever asking price nationwide in July, reaching $697,700. “The average asking price for a townhouse in New Zealand rose 26 per cent on July last year to an all-time high at $817,500.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Trademe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate on hold at 0.25 percent
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to retain the current stimulatory level of monetary settings, keeping the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25 per cent for now. Today’s decision was made in the context of the Government’s imposition of Level 4 COVID restrictions on activity across New Zealand... More>>



Contact Energy: Delivers Solid Financial Performance

Underpinned by strong asset availability and a disciplined approach to managing fuel in FY20 to support the market in FY21. Final dividend of 21 cents per share will be paid on 15 September 2021, bringing the full year declared dividend to $272m... More>>



CTU: Welcomes Charges Against Ports Of Auckland

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming Maritime New Zealand laying charges in the Auckland District Court on Thursday against the Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) and an unnamed individual... More>>

ALSO:



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 