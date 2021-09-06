Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Apartment complex mooted for key Papatoetoe development site

Monday, 6 September 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

A large development site for sale opposite a train station in one of Auckland’s fastest-growing suburbs is expected to attract keen interest from residential developers.

The more than 7,200 square metres of freehold land for sale at 127-137 Shirley Road, in Papatoetoe town centre, sits in an area identified by city officials for rapid growth and intensification.

Positioned across the road from Papatoetoe Train Station, close to motorway connections and main arterial routes, the site has development-friendly Business – Town Centre zoning under the Auckland Unitary Plan.

Designed to facilitate intensification for a range of activities, this zone provides for construction to a height of 27 metres, including office and residential activities on upper floors.

Bayleys South Auckland salesperson Tony Chaudhary said this zoning, combined with proximity to key transport links, made the Shirley Road site a “developer’s dream”.

“Auckland Council’s development arm Panuku has identified this location for intensification and housing expansion to meet demand driven by rapid population growth over the next decade.

“Being directly opposite the train station, and close to vital retail services and amenities, the site for sale would be of particular interest for an apartment development, perhaps combined with retail at street level,” said Chaudhary.

Part of the Shirley Road site is currently leased to automotive bodywork and painting specialist Arrow Max Panel and Paint, generating net annual rental income of $135,000 plus outgoings and GST. The current lease runs through to November with three further nine-year rights of renewal.

The land and buildings at 127-137 Shirley Road, Papatoetoe, are now being marketed for sale by deadline private treaty closing on Thursday 16 September (unless sold prior), through Bayleys South Auckland.

Chaudhary and fellow salespeople Janak Darji and Jordan Brown said the site contained buildings of some 2,440 square metres on approximately 7,240 square metres of land across four freehold titles.

Any future development would benefit from the site’s more than 100 metres of frontage to Shirley Road and multiple access points from Shirley Road and Allen Avenue, said Darji.

“This area’s residential development potential has been demonstrated by projects such as the 42-unit Kenderdine Square apartment and terrace home complex a few hundred metres away on Kenderdine Road, which was fully sold ahead of completion,” he said.

Darji said the existing tenancy and structures on the Shirley Road site would enable a new owner to enjoy significant holding income while they investigate future development options. Alternatively, a buyer could opt to land bank and reap the value gains expected with the area’s rapid expansion.

Papatoetoe is one of Auckland’s older established suburban areas. Home to a mix of light industrial, commercial and retail activities, it has undergone significant rejuvenation in recent years.

“Nearby amenities and businesses include the recently renovated Hunters Plaza shopping centre, home to big brands such as K-Mart, Countdown, Unichem, Noel Leeming and CityFitness, along with a newly upgraded New World supermarket on St George Street, and a vibrant mix of multicultural food and retail offerings,” said Darji.

Brown said the site’s proximity to the Southern and Southwestern Motorways meant it was within a 25-minute drive of Auckland’s CBD and 10 minutes from Central Manukau, with easy access to Auckland Airport and the industrial areas of Wiri and East Tamaki.

“Other key South Auckland amenities are within easy reach, including Middlemore Hospital, the Auckland Golf Club and Puhinui Reserve.

“Papatoetoe station offers frequent train services to Britomart via both the Southern and Eastern lines, as well as to Manukau and Papakura, plus a number of bus services including the AirportLink,” she said.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>



OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 