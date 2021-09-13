Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JLL NZ Appoints Stathis Moutos As New Head Of Wellington Agency

Monday, 13 September 2021, 4:36 pm
Press Release: JLL

Stathis Moutos

In a move that adds further momentum to the company’s growth in New Zealand, JLL is delighted to welcome Stathis Moutos as its new Head of Wellington Agency.

The key appointment comes at a time when the Capital’s market is facing unique supply and demand challenges, with the pressures of Covid having been exacerbated by stock withdrawal in the CBD.

Moutos, who has almost three decades’ experience in Wellington’s commercial property sector, says he was attracted to the role by the opportunity to leverage JLL’s global network and expertise to provide a range of solutions for clients to these challenges.

“As a former client of JLL, I understand the advantage its global reach brings, and I’m excited at the prospect of aligning this with the local knowledge we have here,” says Moutos.

“Over the coming weeks I’ll be meeting with our teams, clients, and business partners in Wellington to see how we can further support their needs with innovative ways to guide investment decisions in an ever-changing market.”

JLL New Zealand’s Managing Director Todd Lauchlan says the appointment of Moutos, who joins from The Wellington Company, is central to the company’s growth plans in the Capital.

“A born and bred Wellingtonian, Stathis has a lot of experience and respect in the market having carved out a very successful career in brokerage and leasing management, which means he has had exposure to both agency and our clients’ perspectives,” says Lauchlan.

“With our borders remaining closed, high levels of construction underway amid labour shortages, restrictions on foreign investment and a growing, ageing population, these remain uncertain times for the New Zealand property market. The need for real estate experts with an emphasis on personal service and unrivalled local knowledge remains as great as ever, and I’m excited about the fresh perspectives that Stathis will bring to continue to support our clients in Wellington.”

