5 Russell McVeagh partners named 'Lawyer of the Year'

5 Russell McVeagh partners named 'Lawyer of the Year' at pan-Asia Women in Business Law

5 Russell McVeagh partners named 'Lawyer of the Year' at pan-Asia Women in Business Law Awards



Five talented Russell McVeagh partners have been recognised as leading lawyers across Asia in their areas of specialty at the Women in Business Law Awards 2021 Asia.

Top Banking and Finance partner Deemple Budhia and market-leading Technology and Digital partner Liz Blythe were each named 'Lawyer of the Year' for a second consecutive year in their areas of 'Structured Finance and Securitisation' and 'Technology, Media and Telecommunications', respectively.

Additionally, three of our leading Litigation partners were also recognised as Lawyer of the Year, including:

Practice Group Chair Marika Eastwick-Field as 'Insurance & Reinsurance Lawyer of the Year';

Russell McVeagh Partnership Chair Polly Pope as 'Restructuring and Insolvency Lawyer of the Year'; and,

Emmeline Rushbrook as 'Financial Regulation Lawyer of the Year'.

The awards honour leading women lawyers from across the Asia Pacific region based on the complexity of their work and on their advocacy, influence, and thought leadership to promote women in the practice of law and within practice area specialisms.

Russell McVeagh CEO Jo Avenell says, "We are immensely proud of our distinguished female lawyers who have been honoured at a regional level as leaders in their fields of law. These women each place importance on supporting and encouraging women to advance in the legal profession so it is great to also see this recognised."

This follows Russell McVeagh winning New Zealand Firm of the Year at the 2020 awards.

Russell McVeagh would like to congratulate the other firms and individuals who were recognised at the 2021 awards, as well as all the finalists.

© Scoop Media

