Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2degrees' Board Member Confirmed

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 11:57 am
Press Release: 2Degrees

2degrees today announced seven Board members have been confirmed, should 2degrees’ IPO proceed later this year.

Brad Horwitz, 2degrees’ current Chair says, “As part of our preparations for an IPO, we’ve undergone a rigorous process to identify and confirm an outstanding team of individuals to form the future 2degrees Board of Directors, should an IPO proceed. 2degrees will be guided by an experienced team to continue implementing its strategies.”

Following the announcement of Mark Cairns as Independent Chair-elect in July 2021, the following additional people will assume Board roles with Two Degrees Group Limited (2degrees), should the IPO proceed:

  • Kathryn Mitchell
  • Kenneth Tunnicliffe
  • Meg Matthews
  • John Stanton
  • Brad Horwitz
  • Erik Mickels

Speaking about the composition of the Board, Mark Cairns says, “We are all well aligned in terms of vision and values, and the strong and diverse voices around this highly experienced table will bring rigour to our decision making. I would be proud to lead such an outstanding team to serve 2degrees”.

The Board will work closely with the 2degrees executive team, led by CEO Mark Aue. Together the team has extensive experience in the telecommunications industry.

“We look forward to welcoming each of the Board members to the 2degrees whānau. Discussions during the Board selection process highlighted a true alignment of values; something we hold dear to our hearts as we continue with our purpose of ‘Fighting for Fair to make New Zealand a better place to live’. We’re excited about the prospect of starting a new era with a Board of this calibre,” says Mark Aue.

2degrees is considering making an offer of shares. No money is currently being sought and the shares cannot currently be applied for or acquired under the intended offer. If the offer is made, it will be made in accordance with the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (New Zealand). Nothing in this statement constitutes an invitation to subscribe for or an offer of shares, equity or financial products to any person, whether in New Zealand or in any other country.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 2Degrees on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 