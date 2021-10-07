Dylan Lawrence Joins The Raukawa Ki Te Tonga AHC Board

Dylan Lawrence – Ngāti Raukawa ki Te Tonga, Te Ati Awa ki Whakarongotai, Ngāti Ranginui – has been appointed to the Raukawa ki te Tonga AHC Limited (AHC) Board as a non-executive Director.

The AHC is a wholly-owned subsidiary and the commercial and investment arm of the Raukawa ki te Tonga Trust (Trust). It is responsible for managing and growing the Trust’s fisheries settlement assets and investment portfolio. The Trust, established in 2010 as a Mandated Iwi Organisation under the Māori Fisheries Act 2004, is the entity that appoints Directors to the AHC Board.

Dylan joins existing AHC Directors: Debra Birch, Board Chair, Guy Royal, Toni Kerr and Graeme Hastilow.

He is the General Manager of Investment at New Zealand Trade & Enterprise (NZTE), responsible for leadership of all investment promotion and attraction activities on behalf of the New Zealand Government. Dylan also leads Te Pora Māori, a specialised team within NZTE responsible for supporting the growth of Māori exporters and investors and for delivering its Māori strategy.

Before joining NZTE, Dylan was a Director at Cameron Partners, one of New Zealand's leading investment banks. During his time there he advised on and successfully executed a number of mergers and acquisitions and capital market transactions across a broad range of industries for publicly listed corporations, private equity firms and privately-owned organisations.

Dylan holds Law (LLB) and Commerce (BMS) degrees from the University of Waikato, has completed the Harvard Business School Business Administration and Management Program, and is admitted as a legal practitioner in New Zealand.

Board Chair Debra Birch said, “Dylan’s experience in leading NZTE’s Investment team adds a new dimension to the AHC board that complements the board’s existing skillsets. We look forward to working with him as we further develop and grow our asset base and revenues so that the AHC can best serve the Trust and enable it to advance and benefit Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga.”

© Scoop Media

