Boomi Named A Global Leader In Cloud Computing In 2021 Stratus Awards

Thursday, 7 October 2021, 11:27 am
Press Release: Boomi

Boomi™, intelligent connectivity and automation leader, announced today that it has been recognised by the Business Intelligence Group with a 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing as a Top Organisation and Cloud Company of the Year in its business award program. The Stratus Awards sought to identify the companies, products, and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

Boomi was nominated as a Cloud Company of the Year for its ability to connect more businesses with cloud-native intelligent connectivity than any other solution provider in the world. As innovation-driven businesses navigate current market conditions, Boomi is the ideal solution to deliver the fast time to value required for digital transformation.

“New business initiatives – such as self-service apps for telehealth, remote and hybrid learning, on-demand delivery services, flexible office apps, automated compliance verification, and many more — that previously took months to deliver using traditional solutions — must now be delivered in weeks, and sometimes days,” said Chris McNabb, CEO at Boomi. “Boomi is THE intelligent connectivity and automation platform, and the only one built on the intelligence of mapping hundreds of millions of production-deployed integrations, processing billions of monthly transactions, delivering organisations the ability to instantly connect everyone to everything, anywhere.”

“Boomi is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organisations, and executives.”

Additional Resources

About Boomi

Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything, anywhere with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi is trusted by more than 17,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, things, and people for better, faster business outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2021 Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Boomiverse, and AtomSphere are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognising true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives — those with experience and knowledge — judge the programs. The organisation’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

 

