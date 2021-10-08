2degrees Named The Most Reliable, Consistent, And Best Available 4G Mobile Data Network In The Country
2degrees has spent over $1 billion on improving its network in the past 12 years, a spend that has paid off, with the network earning recognition as best in its class from multiple industry bodies in 2021.
This included global leader in broadband network intelligence Ookla®, who recently put mobile network operators through their paces and found 2degrees 4G mobile data network to be the most reliable, consistent, and best available in New Zealand for quarter 2 (Q2) 2021.
“Our purpose is to fight for fair to make New Zealand a better place to live, and everything we do starts with providing an excellent network for our customers, paired with great value and customer service,” says Martin Sharrock, Chief Technology Officer at 2degrees.
“Our network has grown extremely quickly since we launched 12 years ago, to cover 98.5% of the places Kiwis live and work, and we’re more confident than ever that we provide excellent service across Aotearoa.”
2degrees’ network has seen major improvements across the country, including along key transport routes in recent years. Nationally 2degrees 4G state highway coverage has increased by 20% between Q2 2019 and Q2 2021, extending 4G coverage to more than 2,000 kilometres of state highway. Just some examples of network improvements are the number of 2degrees sites in Otago have increased by 100% since Q2 2019 (compared with Q2 2021), with state highway coverage increasing by 36%. The Manawatu-Wanganui region has seen the number of sites almost doubled, which has led to a 19% increase in state highway 4G coverage. In Canterbury there has been a nearly 16% increase in the state highway coverage thanks to 62 new cell sites across the Canterbury region between Q2 2019 and Q2 2021.
