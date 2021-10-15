Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TRA Recognised At The Australian Financial Review Boss Innovation Awards 2021

Friday, 15 October 2021, 9:56 am
Press Release: TRA Australia

Sydney. October 15, 2021. Leading independent research and insights agency, TRA, has won Best Innovation Programme and come 5th in the media and marketing category, for its new brand health tracking venture Tracksuit, in this year’s AFR Boss Most Innovative Companies awards. In a field of over 700 entrants, this is the third year that TRA has won the Best Innovation Programme.

TRA, with its partners, Previously Unavailable, developed Tracksuit as a brand tracking platform specifically for emerging brands and small-medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Tracksuit is now one of the fastest growing start-ups in Australasia, with more than 60 brands across ANZ using the platform to track brand health as a key enabler in driving long term commercial success.

Andrew Lewis, TRA’s Co-Founder and Managing Director, said: “Brand is one of a company’s strongest assets, but most smaller enterprises can’t afford to measure their brand’s health. We built Tracksuit to help emerging and SME brands make insight-led decisions so they can measure their brand’s health, learn and grow; that’s innovation at its best,” he said.

Judged by prominent industry leaders and experts, the AFR awards program recognises the most innovative organisations and businesses transforming brands in Australia. Presented via a live stream event last night, the awards showcased Tracksuit as an example of TRA’s world-class innovation.

Lewis said winning Best Innovation Programme a third time is true acknowledgement of TRA’s sustained commitment, creative mind-set and disciplined approach to innovation.

“Businesses rely on innovation to grow, remain competitive and make their customers’ lives easier,” Lewis said. “Innovation is embedded in everything we do at TRA and we are thrilled Tracksuit has been recognised as a solution to help emerging and SME companies measure their brand equity.

“The key to innovation success is confirming product is fit for the market by first ensuring you design and build a great product using loads of user feedback and rapid iteration, and secondly ensure that there is a viable market of paying customers.

“That is Tracksuit in motion, and the proof is its success, where businesses ranging from investment platform Sharesies, digital healthcare innovators Eucalyptus, to retailers such as Review and The PAS Group, and FMCG brands, All Good and Allpress use Tracksuit to make insight-led decisions that directly target their customers and key stakeholders,” Lewis concluded.

Matthew Rossi, Head of Brand Marketing of healthcare technology company Eucalyptus says: “We’re excited to use Tracksuit to measure brand performance and gain real-time insights into campaign effectiveness for channels that are notoriously difficult to measure. We’re thrilled that our men’s health brand, Pilot and customised skincare brand, Software will be some of the first brands in Australia to leverage Tracksuit’s brand tracking insights and look forward to partnering with them across our portfolio of brands.”

TRA’s win for Tracksuit follows the growth and success of sister brand, social media insights tool, Zavy, recently announced as a finalist in the Best Social Media App or Tool at the Social Media Marketing Awards for the second year in a row. Tracksuit and Zavy are products of TRA’s award-winning innovation programme, which Mark Hobart, Partner, TRA Melbourne, says exemplifies the agency’s approach to clients:

“TRA’s culture of innovation is a core element of its client offering. There’s a huge focus on finding effective and creative solutions to solve our clients’ prob­lems. These solutions provide a springboard from which TRA’s team brings platforms like Zavy and Tracksuit to life - innovations that mean more companies can access the brand insights they need. I’m thrilled to be able to bring TRA’s capabilities to Australian clients and collaborate with the team on what comes next.”

TRA’s Australian launch brought capabilities in research, strategy, behavioural science, cultural analysis, data and analytics, design and new ventures development - backed by a large-scale insights provider - to the market.

