Select Committee Backs Retail NZ And Ditches Discriminatory And Costly Bill

Retail NZ commends the Education and Workforce Select Committee report recommending that the Holidays (Parent-Teacher Interview Leave) Amendment Bill does not proceed.

“We recommended to the Select Committee that the bill was discriminatory, simplify unnecessary and would create undue extra financial costs on retailers so it is great to see that the committee has agreed with us” Retail NZ Chief Executive Greg Harford said today.

“As a result of the recent Retail Radar report, which showed the significant economic impact of COVID-19 on the retail sector we asked the Government to ditch the Bill. It is fantastic to see that the Government has listened, and that the Bill will not proceed."

You can read our submission asking the Committee to ditch the Bill here.

