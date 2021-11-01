Working From Home Just Got Quieter

Love the sound of silence? Seamless, smooth and smart: Xiaomi and PB Tech present the latest in true wireless tech with the Redmi Buds 3 Pro.

Available at PB Tech and the Mi Store from 1 November 2021 for $129 RRP.

Smart noise cancellation | Multi-device connectivity | Wireless charging | Long battery life

Unprecedented technology has become a requirement in an unprecedented world. In a commitment to keeping Kiwis connected, creative and comfortable, PB Tech proudly continues their partnership with global giant Xiaomi, and today announces the latest in True Wireless earphones from the company renowned for innovation and affordability.

As the leading authorised reseller of Xiaomi’s extensive range in New Zealand, PB Tech is excited to share the Redmi Buds 3 Pro – a game-changer in the new work-from-home world.

Juggling the kids and struggling with distraction? Hate wasting time switching Bluetooth connections between your phone and your PC? Need tech that goes the distance, even up to 28 hours on a single charge? With the Redmi Buds 3 Pro, the proof is in the pudding.

“The first things you’ll notice about the Redmi Buds 3 Pro is the eye-catching design, then the incredible active noise cancellation,” says PB Tech’s Headphone Product and Marketing Manager, Nik Turner. “This latest gadget from Xiaomi, the global #2 for True Wireless headphones, is the perfect fit for working from home.”

Turner says a key factor is the Buds’ state-of-the-art AI algorithm, compatible with Xiaomi smartphones, which judges ambient noise level and user habits to tune the depth of noise cancellation. “This means they’ll automatically adjust to one of four ANC modes - Adaptive, Light, Balanced or Deep. The result is up to a 35-decibel reduction in background noise.”

“Another common issue is the need for simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity to multiple devices,” says Turner. “You want to be able to answer your phone, listen to music, and then quickly jump into a video call on your PC? Most wireless earphones still require a manual switch. With multipoint connectivity, Redmi Buds 3 Pro users can seamlessly switch between two paired devices.”

The Buds also support wireless charging and fast charging for added convenience – just 10 minutes of charging can give you up to three hours of uninterrupted bliss.

With Xiaomi products now available in more than 90 countries, the tech giant aims to redefine value and increase tech accessibility across the globe.

Turner says that the latest Redmi Buds 3 Pro reflect the company ethos of “innovation for everyone”, to which cost is typically the biggest barrier for many consumers.

“We’re stoked to bring the Redmi Buds 3 Pro to New Zealand at such an affordable price point for such an exceptional product. With smart switching and active soundproofing, they’re designed not just to be incredibly ergonomic – but to simply make your life easier,” Turner says.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro is available from 1 November 2021 in Glacier Gray and Graphite Black for $129 RRP online at the Mi Store, PB Tech, and through click and collect at PB Tech stores nationwide.

For more information and full product specs on the Redmi Buds 3 Pro, please visit the Xiaomi Global product page for Redmi Buds 3 Pro.

Technical feature list

Deep noise cancellation – up to 35dB

The Redmi Buds 3 Pro adopt dual active noise cancellation technology with feed-back and feed-forward microphones to effectively cancel ambient noise and reduce excess noise in the ear canal.

Intelligent Dynamic ANC with 3 modes

Using a compatible Xiaomi or Redmi smartphone with the latest MIUI software, users can change the settings to one of three ANC modes:

Deep noise cancellation: Ideal for transportation Effectively cancels engine roar and other vibrations inside cars, buses, trains, or cabins.

Balanced noise cancellation: Coffee shops and parks Effectively cancels surrounding noises, allowing you to enjoy a quiet afternoon moment.

Light noise cancellation: Libraries and offices Effectively lowers surrounding noises in relatively quiet environments.



Dual transparency mode

When transparency mode is turned on, you can still hear ambient sounds without having to take out the earbuds. Switching to enhanced voice mode allows you to have a conversation with your earphones in.

Three-microphone call noise cancellation

The three microphones, together with the call noise cancellation algorithm, accurately picks up people's voices while effectively reducing background ambient noises.

Simultaneous connection

The same set of earbuds can be connected to two devices, even across different platforms - such as Android, iOS, and Windows - simultaneously, allowing you to easily switch between entertainment and work.

9mm composite vibrating diaphragm coil

After being tuned by the professional audio engineers from Xiaomi’s in-house sound lab, this ensures high-pitched sounds are clear and free of distortion, while low-pitched sounds are rich, refined, and pure.

Up to 28-hour ultra-long battery life, supported by fast charging and wireless charging

With noise cancellation off, the built-in low-power chip offers up to six hours of use on a single charge, and 28 hours in total when accounting for its battery-powered carrying case.

In-ear detection

Music automatically pauses when the earbuds are taken out, and resumes when put back in.

IPX4 water resistant

All-round splash resistant, protecting users from sweat and splash – ideal for staying fit and active.

Locate your earphones

Using a compatible Xiaomi or Redmi smartphone with the latest MIUI software, you can locate your earbuds by sound, as long as they are within Bluetooth range.

Notes to editors

About Xiaomi:

Xiaomi is committed to making quality technology accessible to everyone. Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. Xiaomi is committed to continuous innovation, with an unwavering focus on quality and efficiency. Xiaomi is currently the world's third-largest smartphone brand, and has established the world's largest consumer IoT platform, with more than 213.2 million smart devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) connected to its platform.

About Mi Oceania:

Mi Oceania is New Zealand’s authorised distributor for Xiaomi. In 2018 they opened the flagship Mi-Store in Sylvia Park Shopping Mall where consumers can have a hands-on experience of the best and most innovative technology at the lowest possible prices. Xiaomi fans can shop the Xiaomi range at www.mi-store.co.nz.

About PB Tech:

Founded in 1993 and 100% New Zealand owned, PB Tech is NZ's largest computing and I.T. retailer with 16 stores + service centres throughout the country and a hardworking team of over 600 staff.

