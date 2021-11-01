Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sustainability Sells: Strong Wool’s Half Billion-dollar Export Opportunity

Monday, 1 November 2021, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Strong Wool Action Group

New Zealand’s strong wool sector is sitting on at least a half a billion dollar opportunity thanks to a wave of eco-consumerism, coupled with innovative Kiwi businesses pushing the limits of wool.

Since the 1980s the export price of strong wool has tanked from a high of around $10 a kilogram, to now just over two dollars. But as eco-consumerism rises and plastic products lose their popularity, a group of New Zealand businesses are ready to drive strong wool’s resurgence.

Strong Wool Action Group executive officer Andy Caughey says for the first time in forty years the market conditions are optimistic for strong wool, a courser fibre than the likes of fine merino, which is exceptionally resilient and versatile in its use for homewares.

“In June this year PWC’s Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey[1], found half of all global consumers surveyed say they’ve become even more eco-friendly. This is up from 35% of respondents in 2019 who said they chose sustainable products[2].

“This illustrates the global opportunity to meet changing consumer needs. It’s no coincidence that the Strong Wool price started to plummet around the time nylon plastic flooded the market. But now that plastic is quickly losing popularity and consumers want to make sustainable choices, strong wool is making a comeback.

“From premium coats, bags, rugs, acoustic panelling, to components in paints, cosmetics and skin care – Strong Wool is making the shift from a commodity to a component of premium sustainable product shoppers want.”

In the year ending June 2020, New Zealand exported 71,028 tonnes of clean strong wool. It was sold at an average price of $2.27. Lifting this back up to $10 a kilogram would transform the industry from a circa $200 million[3] export industry to a nearly $750 million[4] export.

“Clearly we’ve got a long way to go to get back up to $10 a kilogram. But even $5 a kilogram would pump nearly $200 million extra into the New Zealand economy. We’re already seeing examples of Strong Wool selling for $4.50 kilogram, so we’re heading in the right direction for the first time in decades,” says Caughey.

“Now’s the time for clever people to stand up for the strong wool businesses that capitalise on the sustainability movement. In the last five years, online searches for sustainable goods have grown by 71%[5].

“There is so much potential for the strong wool sector with the growing diversity of applications that support healthier and safer living. The world is turning away from plastics and retailers are already responding. We’re seeing major carpet and furniture companies abandon synthetics and the emergence of new companies innovating with strong wool in applications far beyond how the fibre has traditionally been used.”

[1] PWC’s Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey

[2] The rise of the eco-friendly consumer article

[3] $200,050,969

[4] $749,097,410

[5] Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), commissioned by WWF, An Eco-wakening: Measuring global awareness, engagement and action for nature

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Strong Wool Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


IAG: New Zealand’s Largest General Insurer Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Measures
New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (which encompasses insurers AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) has introduced a range of new COVID-19 health and safety measures to help protect its people, customers and the wider community... More>>


NIWA: Seasonal Climate Outlook
Below normal rainfall, particularly in the South Island and western North Island. Near normal in the north and east of the North Island. The risk for Pacific tropical cyclones is elevated. Occasional heavy rainfall and possible flooding, particularly in the northern and eastern North Island... More>>



Auckland: Quarterly Update: Rents Stable During Third Quarter

The average weekly rent for a home in Auckland moved less than $1 during the third quarter, ending 30 September at $606.25, according to data from more than 16,000 rental properties managed by Barfoot & Thompson... More>>

Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 