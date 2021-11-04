Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Whananaki Beach Store – Land, Buildings, And Business Opportunity

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

The iconic Whananaki North Beach Store, sitting on 1,762sqm (more or less) of freehold land, less than 100metres from the water is being offered for sale.

The land and buildings will be auctioned 24 November 2021 through Bayleys Whangarei, with the opportunity to purchase the business or to continue the lease on the business with the store owner.

The property is located in a classic Kiwi coastal town, famed for its surf breaks, with excellent fishing and diving further offshore. Situated some 43 kilometres east of Whangarei, the Whananaki locale consists of Whananaki South and Whananaki North – separated by a tidal estuary with pedestrian access over the longest foot bridge in the Southern Hemisphere.

Whananaki is renowned for its pristine unspoilt white sandy beaches, classic kiwi holidays and is an ever-popular residential haven. Behind the store building is a separate boat shed with a consented bathroom and laundry, and plenty of flat lawn with space for tents and a camper.

There is potential to convert the private boatshed into a residential dwelling subject to council approvals. Under that format, a two-level home would have uninterrupted views over the estuary from the upper level.

The business is a licensed general store, café, and takeaways, and is the hub of the community. In the summer months the population swells to accommodate all the holidaymakers and campers from Barons Farm, Otamure DOC camp, and the Whananaki campground.

The freehold title caters for mixed use split into commercial and residential areas with separate rates. Bayleys Whangarei salespeople Kirsty McCorkindale and Beth Tweedie are marketing the property, and say the opportunity to create a wonderful home on the coast, adjacent to the primary school, incorporating a business that has huge potential to develop and increase revenue, is very exciting.

“From an investment perspective, there is the option of continuing the store lease, and converting the boatshed into a consented dwelling which could be let through a short-stay accommodation provider such as Air BnB, or just enjoy for personal holidays,” they said.

“Alternatively, a new owner could purchase the business, converting the boatshed with appropriate council consents, and develop the current business into a 2022 seaside store.”

The store has a large deck with tables and chairs, and adjacent is a picnic area, both for customers to enjoy their ice creams, coffee, and takeaways. Vehicle access to the store and takeaways counter is via a U-shaped drive-in area which facilitates parking for up to 20 cars.

“As the only retail premises in the area enabling shopping for day-to-day grocery supplies, the Whananaki North Beach Store is the heart and soul of the community and operates at all alert levels,” said McCorkindale and Tweedie.

“It swells with activity over the summer months when both its grocery supplies and takeaway options are highly sought-after by the hundreds of campers and holiday home-owners in the surrounding coastal community.”

The Whananaki North Beach Store has a four-year lease, at $3,333 + GST per month plus rates and insurance.


Click here for more information on the listing.

