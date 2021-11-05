Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Corporate Finance Advisory Firm Launched During The Auckland Lockdown

Friday, 5 November 2021, 6:13 am
Press Release: Tiaki Capital

A new firm providing independent corporate finance services has been launched in Auckland. Tiaki Capital brings together a team with wide-ranging expertise in mergers and acquisitions, business growth, private financing and debt advisory. Tiaki Capital focuses on partnering with business owners to execute private business transactions between $10m and $100m. In addition to transactional capability, Tiaki Capital’s directors have extensive experience starting, investing in, and owning businesses. The team also works with a global network of investors and business owners to invest in and grow aspirational businesses.

The principals have previously worked with Tier 1 investment banking and Big 4 firms, and have over 20 years of deal advisory experience, with a proven track record of facilitating investments and completing successful transactions.

Kenneth Leong has over 20 years’ experience in corporate finance and international business. He serves on the Boards of numerous private businesses including MEO, OmniTech and Skills Update. He was Chairman of the ASEAN New Zealand Business Council from 2017-2021 and currently a member of Hon Damien O'Connor's Trade for All Ministerial Advisory Group. He was inducted by KEA as a World Class New Zealander in 2015. He has been a trustee of the Auckland Foundation since 2016.

Pauras Rege is a Chartered Accountant, with over 10 years’ experience, beginning his career with PwC, and subsequently joined ASB Bank and Colliers International. Most recently, Pauras was a Director in the Corporate division with ABC Business Sales where he successfully executed multiple transactions, carried out partial divestments and provided debt advisory services. Pauras is vice-chair of the Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand (CA ANZ) Emerging Leaders Committee.

Graeme Fraser is an experienced senior executive with business ownership, CEO, CCO, governance and franchise management experience across several large organisations over the past 40 years. He has ongoing involvement with the REA, REINZ, DIA and FIU and has strong relationships across the industry and with regulators.

Tiaki Capital operates a business broking arm, Kauri Business Sales, serving the SME market. This division is led by experienced, award-winning business broker Khushdeep Sharma, who has facilitated over 80 successful business sales since 2016. Khush is well known amongst various communities throughout New Zealand and is a recipient of multiple awards recognising his success as a top business broker.

"Our proven track record speaks for itself. We have fielded a significant number of enquiries, despite the Auckland lockdown, from business owners looking for independent, quality advice on optimising business value" says Kenneth Leong.

"As a team, we have a proven track record of getting deals done in partnership with our clients, who come to us knowing that we are committed to providing the highest quality execution capability" says Pauras Rege.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tiaki Capital on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 