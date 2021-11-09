Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Selects Microsoft Azure As Its Preferred Cloud Provider

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 8:59 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB has selected Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud provider, becoming an anchor tenant for Microsoft’s New Zealand data centres.

The arrangement will see hundreds of ASB’s applications and thousands of servers shift to the Microsoft Azure cloud, which will create significant efficiencies and deliver a range of benefits for its people and customers, including increased agility, resilience and security.

ASB Executive General Manager for Technology and Operations David Bullock is looking forward to the move and says it’s been excellent to see Microsoft investing in New Zealand through technology infrastructure and skills development.

“It’s hugely exciting to be signing on as an anchor tenant in Microsoft’s data centres here in New Zealand. Shifting to the cloud is a core part of ASB’s digital transformation ambitions and we’re looking forward to working closely with the Microsoft team to drive forward innovation together.

“Among other benefits, storing the vast majority of our servers and applications in the Azure cloud will allow us to deliver even better digital experiences for our people and customers that are faster, more personalised, and more reliable than they are today. We’ll also be able to innovate faster when creating new digital offerings and partner with other technology organisations more easily in the future,” says Mr Bullock.

Microsoft New Zealand Managing Director Vanessa Sorenson says today’s announcement is a true milestone in Microsoft’s decades’ long relationship with ASB.

“With our local datacentre region investment we aren’t just investing in servers and cables, we’re investing in the future of New Zealand innovation, providing the kind of capacity and access to new tools that haven’t been seen here before. We’re thrilled to take our partnership with ASB even further, to help them bring new experiences, products and services to local customers with cloud technologies,” says Ms Sorenson.

ASB and Microsoft will work closely over the coming months to carry out the foundational work required for this move including upskilling members of the bank’s Technology team in Azure, with more than 150 ASB engineers already Azure certified.

“It’s an exciting time for our Technology team, with some great opportunities for our engineers to roll up their sleeves and work with cloud technologies, and collaborate with our partners at Microsoft. We’ll also be growing our team as we grow our capabilities, so this is the start of huge transformation that’s going to take banking into the future,” says Mr Bullock.

