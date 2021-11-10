Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Saying Yes To Disability Confidence

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Workbridge

Employers struggling to fill jobs and find good staff are being urged to Just Say Yes.

A nation-wide consultancy service has been launched to help businesses develop and maximise their diversity and inclusion plans, and make the most of a largely untapped but work-ready labour pool.

Just Say Yes is a new initiative supported by Workbridge, which has been helping disabled people and others facing barriers into employment for the past 90 years.

Beyond the slick new website - justsayyes.co.nz - are a consultancy service and hotline (0508 Say Yes - 0508 729 937) that offer advice and support for both employers and employees on disability and health issues in the workplace.

But it’s much more than that, says David Chapman, Workbridge’s National Employer Solutions Manager (pictured). There would be training for businesses, managers and their teams, as well as a bespoke consultation service, tailored plans to understand and maximise diversity and inclusion, and support through the process, including recruitment.

This would be delivered on a fee-for-service basis or as part of an annual membership.

“We give employers and employees the confidence to make their workplaces great places for disabled people and those with health conditions to work at,” said Chapman.

Workbridge chief executive Jonathan Mosen (pictured) said it was a billion-dollar opportunity for businesses and the economy.

New Zealand is in the grip of a chronic skills and labour shortage.

Management academic Professor Jarrod Haar has described it as the tightest labour market in half a century.

“We know that smart employers are looking to make their workplaces inclusive to as wide a group of people as possible,” said Mosen.

And research has demonstrated that the economy is missing out on more than $1 billion in lost taxes alone by not hiring more disabled people and others with health conditions.

He said plenty of employers had had success when taking on Workbridge jobseekers, but too many remained unemployed, despite being work-ready.

Just Say Yes would help grow the ‘disability confidence’ of those businesses yet to tap into that great resource.

“The vast majority of businesses don’t mean to exclude people, but they need honest answers to questions and concerns,” he said.

“Just Say Yes offers practical, business-friendly advice to ensure businesses get great advice, and disabled people and those with a health condition or injury have more opportunity.

“We’re excited to be launching this initiative.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Workbridge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>

Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 