Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pear Cider Pips The Competition To Be Named New Zealand’s Best Cider

Monday, 15 November 2021, 9:02 am
Press Release: NZ Fruit Wine and Cider Awards

A bottle-fermented pear cider has crushed the competition to be named the best cider in the country.

Perfect Pear 2018 produced by The Cider Factorie in Tauranga was crowned Champion Cider at a pared-back version of the New Zealand Fruit Wine & Cider Awards in Hawke’s Bay on Friday night.

The event had been planned to coincide with The NZ Cider Festival, due to be held in Hastings this weekend. The festival is postponed to February next year, but the awards continued, with a small crowd gathered with most cider makers joining by Zoom.

Judges said Perfect Pear, crafted in the methode traditionelle style, was well-crafted and “simply delicious”.

“We just kept coming back to it,” said head judge Merophy Hyslop. “It had a really nice texture, lovely bubbles, good complexity and length. It’s not easy to create pear cider – you need some real skill to be able to make a cider like that.”

It is the first time a pear cider – or perry, as it is also known – has scooped the top honour since the inception of the awards in 1984. Hyslop said across the board the ciders and fruit wine had impressed.

“It was nice to see people implementing different techniques and stepping outside of their comfort zone and more thought going to the different flavour categories, too.”

Meanwhile, the top fruit wine in the country comes from Upper Hutt.

Excaliber 2018 by Wildfern NZ is a mead wine, a category judges and industry insiders said had been making a comeback both here and overseas. Rich and sweet, the dessert-style honey wine is made from a blend of mānuka and other native honeys giving it a vanilla and soft caramel flavour.

“Mead as a category was much bigger this year and Excaliber really stood out,” said Hyslop. “It’s an excellent example of a traditional, classic-style mead and really refined.”

Jody Scott, chairman of the Fruit Wine & Cider Makers Association which runs the awards each year, said while it was a shame the biggest night of the year for New Zealand cider and fruit wine makers had been scaled back, there was still much reason to celebrate.

“The cider market in New Zealand has really flourished in the past few years and we received a record number of entries this year. We also saw a good number of producers entering for the first time, which was great and reinforces that as an industry we are strengthening and growing.”

This year, there were 138 entries, a significant 29 per cent increase on the 107 last year. In total, there were 12 trophies awarded, 18 gold medals, 47 silver medals and 54 bronze medals. Reflecting the burgeoning seltzer market, the awards this year also included a seltzer category for the first time.

“These results are fantastic and are a testament to the quality of New Zealand fruit wine and cider; we wholeheartedly congratulate all the winners.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Fruit Wine and Cider Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Climate Standards For New Govt Buildings
The Government is rolling out its plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 by requiring that all new non-residential government buildings are climate friendly, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>



Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 