Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Cruise Venture Gives Everyone Chance To Experience Hauraki Gulf

Monday, 15 November 2021, 11:35 am
Press Release: Explore

Focus on meeting local tourism demand overrides Covid challenges


Leading tourism operator Explore Group is launching new expedition-style cruises on the Hauraki Gulf to meet demand for Kiwis holidaying closer to home this summer.

Despite the uncertainty created by Delta and alert level changes, William Goodfellow, Explore Managing Director, said the company sees an opportunity to grow and invest in exciting and unique tourism experiences in Auckland and on the Gulf.

“Unless you have your own boat the Hauraki Gulf is not easily accessible for local tourists and travellers, so the cruises are all about creating a way for Kiwis to explore their own backyard.”

Explore Expedition Cruises will launch on December 31 with passengers able to take a two, three, or five-night cruise to visit islands in the Gulf, including Kawau, Rangitoto, Motutapu, Motuihe, Rotoroa, Ponui, Tiritiri Matangi, Waiheke, Coromandel, and Great Barrier / Aotea.

“There’s currently nothing like this expedition-style cruise available and with increased domestic demand it offers locals the chance to experience the beauty and history of the islands, but also to see a huge range of sea and bird life, and to do a range of water activities right on Auckland’s doorstep.”

The launch of Explore Expedition Cruises is the second stage of Explore Group’s recent expansion following the company’s purchase of Fullers Great Sights operation in the Bay of Islands in July.

Explore Expedition Cruises is part of a wider plan to launch additional on-the-water experiences in Auckland and the Bay of Islands that will not only meet local demand but ensure the industry is prepared when international visitors return in the future.

The 45m boat, named Te Haerenga, being used for the venture has capacity for 60 passengers on overnight cruises. The boat was named in consultation with Auckland iwi Ngai Tai ki Tamaki.

“Te Haerenga means the journey,” said Ngai Tai Deputy Chair, Billy Brown, “with our waka taking people on a cultural, physical and spiritual journey into the waters of Ngāi Tai tūpuna [ancestors] and modern-day explorers.”

Te Haerenga is purpose-built for overnight cruising with full amenities across four levels.

The cruises enable tourists and sightseers to explore the Hauraki Gulf islands and experience the history of the region during the day and relax on board Te Haerenga overnight. Activities during island stopovers include everything from guided walks, visiting historic sites and wineries, through to wildlife encounters, sea kayaking, and snorkelling.

Goodfellow said it continues to be a challenging time for all operators however Explore is focused on helping to grow and enhance Auckland as a tourism destination for locals, visitors from around New Zealand, and overseas tourists once border restrictions ease.

“An on-the water experience like Explore Expedition Cruises showcases the beauty and history of Auckland and ultimately entices more visitors to the region,” he said.

Explore has been key to the tourism sector in Auckland and Bay of Islands for almost 20 years, including operating America’s Cup boat experiences on the Waitemata Harbour and a range of tours in Northland including the Discover the Bay Hole in the Rock Cruise and ferry services to Otehei Bay on Urupukapuka Island.

Explore Expeditions Cruises Hauraki Gulf Weekend on the Water sails on Friday and returns on Sunday; the three-night Hauraki Gulf Discovery runs from Sunday to Wednesday; and the five-night Hauraki Gulf Expedition cruise operates from Friday to Wednesday. The cruises are priced from $750.00 per person, per night, twin share and includes all meals, daily excursions, and water activities.

Visit exploregroup.co.nz/explore-expedition-cruises/ for details.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Explore on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Climate Standards For New Govt Buildings
The Government is rolling out its plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 by requiring that all new non-residential government buildings are climate friendly, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>



Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 