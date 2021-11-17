Iticket Front Foot Vaccine Pass Pre-verification For Event Ticketing

New Zealand event ticketing company iTICKET will be among the first in the country to provide streamlined COVID-19 vaccine pass pre-verification for events, using the soon-to-be-released NZ COVID Pass.

Working with Auckland-based identity provider MATTR, the government’s technology provider for both the domestic COVID-19 vaccine pass and verifier app, iTICKET has secured an integration license to provide secure pre-verification for events built into the ticketing process. Event promoters who wish to use pre-verification can make their onsite entry process faster and more streamlined for events where vaccine passes are required.

After purchasing tickets online through the iTICKET website, customers will then link to a new portal enabling them to officially pre-verify their MoH issued vaccine pass for their ticket ahead of time, along with the ability to share other tickets to friends for them to do the same. By pre-verifying, this means attendees will only need a single scan of their ticket on arrival at the event.

With development underway, iTICKET's pre-verification feature will be available in time for the delivery of the government's new My Vaccine Pass system which is set to be released by the end of November.

Delivering ticketing services across New Zealand since 2004, iTICKET is well regarded for their innovation and excellence across their proprietary ticketing engine and 360 service.

iTICKET Managing Director Reece Preston says "It was important for us to reach out to MATTR quickly to ensure delivery of this offering in advance of the My Vaccine Pass rollout later this month. Providing promoters with options now, and being able to minimise wait times on arrival for customers with streamlined verification is imperative to delivering a great event experience."

