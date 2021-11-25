Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nib Recognised As An Inclusive Workplace

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 8:42 am
Press Release: nib

nib New Zealand (nib) has received the Rainbow Tick accreditation which recognises the steps nib has taken to create a more inclusive and supportive workplace for LGBTTQIA+ employees and allies.

nib Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin, said over the past two years nib has been continually improving its internal policies and procedures to meet the Rainbow Tick standards.

“To receive a Rainbow Tick accreditation is no small task, we listened to our employees made meaningful and continual changes to our workplace policies and practices to amplify the voices and experiences of our LGBTTQIA+ employees,” Mr Hennin said.

“We held a number of LGBTTQIA+ education sessions with our leaders and employees; updated our internal policies, recruitment practices, and external website to reflect rainbow-inclusive language; provided easy access to resources and support via our ‘Pride at nib’ employee-led group; and held various events for our people to attend, including our Wear It Purple Day virtual brunch,” he added.

Rainbow Tick Programme Manager, José Taiapa, said that to be eligible to receive the Rainbow Tick, nib had to satisfy the five Rainbow standards: policies; employee training; employee engagement and support; external engagement and monitoring.

“nib is an organisation with a big heart and this is reflected in the work they’re doing to ensure that people from LGBTTQIA+ communities can bring their whole selves to work. This kind of inclusivity is so important, understanding that there are still many people out there that don’t feel comfortable to express their sexual orientation or gender identity at work,” Mr Taiapa said.

“Rob authentically leads by example and is in full support of this mahi. It is a credit to the leadership of nib that they have continued to act on the feedback from employees and, in such short time, embedded the rainbow inclusive principles and standards into their organisation and in some instances exceeded expectations,” Mr Taiapa said.

In addition to the Rainbow Tick, nib recently received the Accessibility Tick in recognition of the steps nib is taking to overcome barriers to access for employees, members and travellers so they can thrive irrespective of any difference in ability.

Managing Director of Accessibility Tick, Phil Turner, said the accessibility journey for organisations are a long-term commitment and this is a great first step for nib.

“nib should be proud of the commitment and action plan they have made for disability inclusion and accessibility. It shows nib is an organisation that embodies diversity and inclusion, committed to their people and the 24% of New Zealanders who are disabled,” Mr Turner said.

Mr Hennin said nib is committed to continuing to work alongside Accessibility Tick and Rainbow Tick to help create a workplace where all employees feel comfortable and empowered to work to the best of their ability.

“The work we’re doing in the diversity and inclusion space isn’t a ‘tick of the box’ practice, it’s cultural change that is embedded in our everyday practices and conversations and filtered from the top down. We still have a way to go, but I truly believe the journey to receive both the Rainbow Tick and Accessibility Tick has helped to lay the foundation for greater acceptance, understanding and support of our people and their diverse backgrounds across the nib Group,” Mr Hennin said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from nib on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: MPC Continues To Reduce Monetary Stimulus
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.75 per cent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue reducing monetary stimulus so as to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

KiwiRail: Chief Executive Steps Down
Greg Miller has resigned as Group Chief Executive of KiwiRail, with his resignation effective immediately, KiwiRail Acting Chair Sue McCormack says. Mr Miller advised that recent and sustained allegations in the media, while rejected by him, have become such a distraction that he has decided that it was in the best interest of him, his family and KiwiRail to step down, Ms McCormack says... More>>




Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Strike Notices Announced For National Rail Stoppage

Strike action by rail workers is set to paralyse KiwiRail operations next month, affecting both rail and ferry transport. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Union has served KiwiRail two separate strike notices at the same time this morning... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 