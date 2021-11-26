Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Announcing The Finalists In The Research IP Fund Manager Of The Year Awards 2021 On 2 December

Friday, 26 November 2021, 7:07 am
Press Release: Research IP

The Research IP Fund Manager of the Year Awards are back in 2021, to round out the year that was and recognise the best fund managers in the country.

The virtual event is free to attend at 3pm on Thursday 2 December, register at https://research-ip.com/awards/

Research IP has powered awards in New Zealand since 2015 and proudly sits behind the eponymous awards. The use of managed funds has continued to grow in New Zealand despite the NZX having an indifferent year. Investors are committed to investing in managed funds, as such the awards will play a role by identifying the top-performing money managers, with categories such as Fund Manager of the Year, Boutique Manager of the Year, KiwiSaver Manager of the Year, and Responsible Investment Manager of the Year, the latter being escalated to a major category. This, in part, is due to the work Research IP undertook in its 2021 Responsible Investment paper, peeling back the layers of a very complex topic. https://research-ip.com/responsible-investing/

The Research IP Awards also emphasise the expertise of advisers in the wealth management equation, with an Advisers’ Choice award for the best fund managers in four different categories including KiwiSaver. There is still time to have your say at https://research-ip.com/awards/.

Darren Howlin, Managing Director of Research IP said “While we are virtual again for 2021, we believe our awards bring together strong recognition of the investment management industry. We plan to announce the winners at 3pm NZT on Thursday 2 December. The 2021 online awards will come packed with some insights from fund managers, the risks to their portfolios, their thoughts about working from home and importantly walking the talk on ESG and carbon footprints. There are some fascinating takeaways.”

Announcing the Finalists

Global Fixed Interest Fund of the Year

  • Milford Global Corporate Bond
  • Russell Investments Global Fixed Interest
  • Smartshares Global Bond

Australasian Fixed Interest Fund of the Year

  • Harbour Enhanced Cash Retail
  • Milford Trans-Tasman Bond
  • QuayStreet Fixed interest

Global Property & Infrastructure Fund of the Year

  • AMP Capital Global Listed Infrastructure
  • ANZ OneAnswer Single Asset Class International Property
  • Fisher Property & Infrastructure

Australasian Property Fund of the Year

  • AMP Capital Australasian Property Index
  • Forsyth Barr Listed Property
  • Mint Australasian Property

Alternatives Fund of the Year

  • Janus Henderson Global Natural Resources
  • Pathfinder Global Water
  • Salt Long Short

Global Equities Fund of the Year

  • Platinum International Brands
  • Russell Global Opportunities NZ Hedged
  • Smartshares US Mid Cap

Australian Equities Fund of the Year

  • Airlie Australian Share
  • Fisher Australian Growth
  • Hyperion Australian Growth Companies
  • Hyperion Small Growth Companies

Australasian Equities Fund of the Year

  • Castle Point Ranger
  • Fisher Trans Tasman Equity Trust
  • Milford Trans-Tasman Equity
  • Pie Australasian Dividend

New Zealand Equities Fund of the Year

  • Fisher New Zealand Growth
  • Forsyth Barr New Zealand Equities
  • Harbour NZ Index Shares

Diversified Fund of the Year

  • ANZ Investment Funds Growth
  • Mercer High Growth Portfolio
  • Milford Australian Absolute Growth PIE
  • Milford Active Growth

Responsible Investment Manager of the Year

  • Alphinity Investment Management
  • Harbour Asset Management
  • Pathfinder Asset Management

Other major categories to be announced live

Adviser Choice – Equities

Adviser Choice – Fixed Interest

Adviser Choice - Property & Infrastructure

Adviser Choice - KiwiSaver

and

Longevity Award

KiwiSaver of the Year

Boutique of the Year

Fund Manager of the Year

Research IP is a leading provider of investment research, tools and technology. The inaugural 2019 Research IP awards were a huge success after previously powering the NZX’s FundSource Awards for four years, the company is experienced in undertaking the requisite research to award the very best.

