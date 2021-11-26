Announcing The Finalists In The Research IP Fund Manager Of The Year Awards 2021 On 2 December
The Research IP Fund Manager of the Year Awards are back in 2021, to round out the year that was and recognise the best fund managers in the country.
The virtual event is free to attend at 3pm on Thursday 2 December, register at https://research-ip.com/awards/
Research IP has powered awards in New Zealand since 2015 and proudly sits behind the eponymous awards. The use of managed funds has continued to grow in New Zealand despite the NZX having an indifferent year. Investors are committed to investing in managed funds, as such the awards will play a role by identifying the top-performing money managers, with categories such as Fund Manager of the Year, Boutique Manager of the Year, KiwiSaver Manager of the Year, and Responsible Investment Manager of the Year, the latter being escalated to a major category. This, in part, is due to the work Research IP undertook in its 2021 Responsible Investment paper, peeling back the layers of a very complex topic. https://research-ip.com/responsible-investing/
The Research IP Awards also emphasise the expertise of advisers in the wealth management equation, with an Advisers’ Choice award for the best fund managers in four different categories including KiwiSaver. There is still time to have your say at https://research-ip.com/awards/.
Darren Howlin, Managing Director of Research IP said “While we are virtual again for 2021, we believe our awards bring together strong recognition of the investment management industry. We plan to announce the winners at 3pm NZT on Thursday 2 December. The 2021 online awards will come packed with some insights from fund managers, the risks to their portfolios, their thoughts about working from home and importantly walking the talk on ESG and carbon footprints. There are some fascinating takeaways.”
Announcing the Finalists
Global Fixed Interest Fund of the Year
- Milford Global Corporate Bond
- Russell Investments Global Fixed Interest
- Smartshares Global Bond
Australasian Fixed Interest Fund of the Year
- Harbour Enhanced Cash Retail
- Milford Trans-Tasman Bond
- QuayStreet Fixed interest
Global Property & Infrastructure Fund of the Year
- AMP Capital Global Listed Infrastructure
- ANZ OneAnswer Single Asset Class International Property
- Fisher Property & Infrastructure
Australasian Property Fund of the Year
- AMP Capital Australasian Property Index
- Forsyth Barr Listed Property
- Mint Australasian Property
Alternatives Fund of the Year
- Janus Henderson Global Natural Resources
- Pathfinder Global Water
- Salt Long Short
Global Equities Fund of the Year
- Platinum International Brands
- Russell Global Opportunities NZ Hedged
- Smartshares US Mid Cap
Australian Equities Fund of the Year
- Airlie Australian Share
- Fisher Australian Growth
- Hyperion Australian Growth Companies
- Hyperion Small Growth Companies
Australasian Equities Fund of the Year
- Castle Point Ranger
- Fisher Trans Tasman Equity Trust
- Milford Trans-Tasman Equity
- Pie Australasian Dividend
New Zealand Equities Fund of the Year
- Fisher New Zealand Growth
- Forsyth Barr New Zealand Equities
- Harbour NZ Index Shares
Diversified Fund of the Year
- ANZ Investment Funds Growth
- Mercer High Growth Portfolio
- Milford Australian Absolute Growth PIE
- Milford Active Growth
Responsible Investment Manager of the Year
- Alphinity Investment Management
- Harbour Asset Management
- Pathfinder Asset Management
Other major categories to be announced live
Adviser Choice – Equities
Adviser Choice – Fixed Interest
Adviser Choice - Property & Infrastructure
Adviser Choice - KiwiSaver
and
Longevity Award
KiwiSaver of the Year
Boutique of the Year
Fund Manager of the Year
Research IP is a leading provider of investment research, tools and technology. The inaugural 2019 Research IP awards were a huge success after previously powering the NZX’s FundSource Awards for four years, the company is experienced in undertaking the requisite research to award the very best.