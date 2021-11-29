Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EPA Congratulates "Change Maker" Champion Sophia Olo-Whaanga

Monday, 29 November 2021, 11:38 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) congratulates Sophia Olo-Whaanga for winning this year’s Change Maker Award category in the Sustainable Business Awards.

Sophia is advocating for sustainability and social outcomes in the construction industry, starting with her own employer, Auckland construction contractor, Dempsey Wood.

In her role as Social Responsibility Manager, Sophia developed a range of resources to help site project teams increase their social outcomes, segregate waste, better understand emissions profiles, and simplify the company’s sustainability. She has done this through the developing waste audits, waste management plans and co-developing a sustainability app.

Sophia says: "When things are viewed in a holistic way - people being part of the environment, and everyone doing their part - there is the ability to create significant positive outcomes. It’s an exciting time for sustainability across Aotearoa."

The EPA sponsors the Change Maker Award category, which celebrates a young person (age 30 or under) who is driving sustainability change within their organisation or the wider community.

Paula Knaap, the EPA’s General Manager for Engagement, says: "It’s great to see Sophia’s passion for addressing and changing sustainability attitudes in the construction industry has been recognised - one project team and construction company at a time.

"If we are serious about making tangible change for the environment, then sustainable business practices need to be a priority for the New Zealand business sector.

"Congratulations Sophia and keep up the good mahi you are doing in your industry.

"I also want to say well done to all six Change Maker Award finalists. It has been wonderful to see the range of ideas and their enthusiasm for enhancing sustainability.

"These awards are a natural fit for the Environmental Protection Authority. The work we do each day is about protecting the environment and enhancing a safe and sustainable way of life, and future, for all New Zealanders."

View Sophia’s SBA profile

