Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Media Statement - Marina Construction Works Not To Blame For Kororā Injuries

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Kennedy Point Marina

A statement released today (01 December 2021) by the Department of Conservation has advised that the evidence indicates that a dog was responsible for the injuries suffered by a kororā rescued at Waiheke’s Kennedy Point on 11 November which later died.

Kitt Littlejohn, Director, Kennedy Point Marina says the findings directly contradict accusations made by those who are opposed to the development of the marina.

“The death of this kororā was obviously very upsetting for everyone who heard about it. However, it is disappointing that blame was so quickly attributed to the marina company despite there being no evidence at all that construction work was responsible for the injuries suffered by this animal.

“Robust procedures are in place to ensure the kororā at Kennedy Point are protected during construction of the marina. All works are being undertaken in accordance with a detailed Kororā Construction Monitoring and Management Plan. Regular surveys of the breakwater wall are being undertaken by ecologists to collect information around kororā activity and to monitor their welfare during construction of the marina. Works are also being closely monitored by Council and DoC.

“The company is aware of the public interest in the kororā at Kennedy Point and remains committed to providing regular and transparent updates. There continues to be a great deal of misinformation being deliberately spread around this issue, and we would encourage anyone who has concerns for the kororā to ensure they have all the facts before jumping to conclusions.”

Recent inspections have confirmed that the breakwater continues to be used by the kororā and they are breeding successfully.

“It is also very disappointing that the Kennedy Point beach and foreshore is a “dogs on leash at all times” area under Council bylaws, yet off-leash dogs are regularly observed in the area by the company’s on-site personnel,” adds Littlejohn.

“For the sake of the kororā, please keep your dogs on leash when at Kennedy Point.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kennedy Point Marina on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Consents Remain At Record Levels
There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. "The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>



Foodstuffs: New World & Four Square Trial NZ’s First Grocery Delivery Offer With Uber Eats

New World & Four Square have partnered with Uber Eats to unlock the first grocery offering available on the platform in Aotearoa. For New World and Four Square it’s yet another way to put New Zealanders first, particularly with those inevitable last-minute grocery needs... More>>

Digitl: Download 2.0 – Vodafone Wi-Fi Calling hits early milestone
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>



ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 