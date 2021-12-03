Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

November 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Break Records

Friday, 3 December 2021, 7:45 am
Press Release: Motor Industry Association

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that there were 16,327 sales of new vehicles for the month of November 2021, an increase of 37.3% (4,438 units) on the same month in 2020.

It was the strongest month of November on record for passenger and commercial vehicles.

Year to date there have been 153,362 registrations, an increase of 37.8% (42,123 units) compared to the first eleven months of 2020.

The market remains buoyant despite stock levels remaining low. Recent shipments of new vehicles have helped to alleviate some of the long wait lists for popular models.

Careful forward planning by distributors is reducing impacts of shipping constraints due to Covid-19 and microchip shortages, enabling a steady supply of new vehicles to the market.

Key points

  • It was a record month of November for both passenger/SUV vehicles and commercial vehicles with 11,233 passenger and 5,118 commercial vehicles registered for the month.
  • There were 947 BEVs, 432 PHEVs and 1,462 hybrid vehicles registered in November. This represented 17% of the fleet with some form of electrification in their drivetrain.
  • Small to medium segments comprised 56% of sales year to date. For the month of November, the top segments were SUV compact with 22% market share, followed by SUV medium with 19% market share and Pick Up/Chassis Cab 4x4 with 15% share.
  • The Ford Ranger was once again the top model, followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander and the Toyota Corolla.

Market leaders in November / 2021

Toyota remained the overall market leader with 19% market share (3,126 units), followed by Mitsubishi with 14% (2,312 units) and Ford in third spot with 12% market share (1,948 units).

BEVs, PHEVs and Hybrids

There were 927 light vehicle and 20 heavy vehicle full battery electric vehicles registered in November. The top selling models were the Tesla Model 3 (408 units) followed by the MG ZS (121 units) and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (100 units).

There were 432 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles registered in November. The top selling models were the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (171 units) followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander (100 units) and then the MG HS (40 units).

Hybrids continued their consistent strength with 1,462 vehicles registered in the month of November. The top selling models were the Toyota RAV4 (553 units) followed by the Toyota Corolla (182 units) and Honda Jazz (130 units).

SUV and passenger vehicle sales November / 2021

Toyota retained the market lead for passenger and SUV registrations with 19% market share (2,129 units) followed by Mitsubishi with 17% (1,937 units) and then Kia with 10% market share (1,146 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Mitsubishi Outlander (1,017 units) followed by the Toyota Corolla (734 units) and the Toyota RAV4 (726 units).

Commercial vehicle sales November / 2021

Ford retained the market lead with 32% market share (1,616 units) followed by Toyota with 19% (997 units) and Nissan third with 8% market share (416 units).

The Ford Ranger retained the top spot for the month of November as the bestselling commercial model with 30% share (1,538 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 13% share (662 units) and the Nissan Navara in third place with 8% market share (416 units).

