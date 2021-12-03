Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ On Air Announces New Public Interest Journalism Fund Advisory Panel

Friday, 3 December 2021, 8:58 am
Press Release: NZ On Air

Key representatives from New Zealand’s news media sector will provide ongoing consultation into how the Public Interest Journalism Fund (PIJF) operates in Aotearoa.

Irirangi Te Motu NZ On Air has established the Te Puna Whakatongarewa Public Interest Journalism Advisory Panel to ensure the industry can contribute to the continuous refinement and targeting of the $55 million fund. The PIJF was set up in February 2021 to provide targeted, short to medium-term support for public interest journalism.

NZ On Air’s Head of Journalism Raewyn Rasch says the panel’s key role is to help ensure the fund remains fit for purpose. Panel members do not have input into funding decisions and NZ On Air is not bound by their recommendations.

“We expect the panel to continue to reflect issues facing the industry in relation to current and future development of the fund, strengthening its impact for New Zealand audiences.”

The advisory panel, which comprises 13 industry and stakeholder members, plus the independent chair and three representatives of NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho, will meet at regular intervals to provide industry feedback and support for PIJF development.

The panel will be chaired by independent media consultant Hal Crawford. He says members were chosen to represent the broad range of interests within the media sector.

“We expect the members to draw on their experiences to bring informed thinking to all questions, both as individuals and representatives. This is about making sure the industry is informed and consulted, rather than achieving consensus.”

The invited members represent the major news publishing groups (including commercial and public broadcasters) along with magazine, community newspaper, mid-level digital-only, Māori journalism, the Moana Pacific sector and journalism education representatives.

The panel members are:

Hal Crawford - Independent Chair

Barry Stewart - Allied Press Group

David MacKenzie - New Zealand Community Newspapers Association

James Frankham - Magazine Publishers Association NZ

James Hollings - Journalism Education Association of New Zealand (JEANZ)

John Utanga - Moana Media sector representative

Maramena Roderick/Wena Harawira - Whakaata Māori (Māori)Television

Mark Jennings - Mid-scale digital only media representative

Mark Stevens - Stuff

Nevak Rogers - Te Reo Tātaki (TVNZ)

Sarah Bristow - Discovery (Newshub)

Shannon Haunui-Thompson - RNZ

Shayne Currie - NZME

Tamati Tiananga - Kawea te Rongo (Māori Journalism Association)

Raewyn Rasch - Irirangi Te Motu (NZ On Air)

Amie Mills - Irirangi Te Motu (NZ On Air)

Blake Ihimaera - Te Māngai Pāho.

