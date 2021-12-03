Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

September 2021 Quarter Gross Domestic Product And COVID-19 – Methods Release

Friday, 3 December 2021, 10:44 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


September 2021 quarter gross domestic product and COVID-19 provides technical users with information about our approach to measuring the impact of COVID-19 in the forthcoming release of Gross domestic product: September 2021 quarter (scheduled for 16 December 2021).

Introduction

This paper provides information about how we are responding to ongoing measurement challenges faced due to the nature of the economic shock caused by COVID-19. This paper follows similar updates about our methodology during COVID-19 that have been published in advance of the release of gross domestic product.

Information is presented in the following sections:

  • Key events in the September 2021 quarter
  • Data and methodology considerations
  • Revisions to GDP(P) and GDP(E) components
  • Corrections to quarterly gross domestic product

Overview of sources and methods for quarterly gross domestic product: Updates and COVID-19 adjustments – methods release

Overview of sources and methods for quarterly gross domestic product: Updates and COVID-19 adjustments

provides an overview of changes to our usual quarterly GDP methods, including alternative data sources and methods we are using to measure the effects of COVID-19 in New Zealand.

Note:

We intend to update information for the September 2021 quarter gross domestic product (GDP) in the Excel spreadsheet on 10 December 2021.

The spreadsheet compares quarter-by-quarter changes to data sources and methods we use to compile quarterly GDP. It shows specific changes over time to methods used in COVID-19-affected quarters, and methods used for the latest published quarter.

We will update it each quarter to provide an ongoing record of these changes.

Visit our website to read these methods releases:

