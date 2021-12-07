Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rare Development Opportunity In Titirangi

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 11:31 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A large Titirangi landholding is up for sale with a resource consent recently granted for the development of 35 residences.

207 & 209 Golf Road, Titirangi

The elevated 6,703sqm north facing site at 207-209 Golf Road is located on a ridgeline offering panoramic north-facing views across the Auckland isthmus to the CBD and Sky Tower.

“This is a rare opportunity for an astute developer or builder to acquire a turn-key housing project in one of West Auckland's most sought after suburbs where large development sites are few and far between,” says Bayleys senior commercial broker Alan Haydock who is marketing the property with colleague Damien Bullick.

“Much of the hard work has already been done by the securing of a discretionary resource consent, issued last month, for a substantial residential development comprising a mix of 35 terrace and stand-alone houses,” Haydock says.

“The next owner would have the option of utilising all the plans and documentation undertaken to date and proceeding with this project or pursuing their own development for this special site which is set several sections back from Golf Road and accessed by a right of way.”

The consented development has a gross floor area of 5,083sqm spread out over six three- level buildings with landscaped grounds and driveways between. It encompasses one five-bedroom, six two-bedroom, seven three-bedroom, eight three-bedroom plus study and 13 four-bedroom dwellings plus 50 vehicle parks.

“This is an exciting opportunity to tap into the high level of demand that exists for much needed new housing in Auckland,” says Haydock.

“The variety of homes incorporated into the consented development means it should appeal to a wide range of purchasers including first home buyers, couples and families as well as investors. The latter are now increasingly focusing on new builds given the government has exempted these from its phasing out of interest deductibility on residential property investments.”

The property which is in two titles is for sale with vacant possession by tender, closing on December 9, unless sold prior. However, Damien Bullick says there are currently short-term residential tenancies on the two houses located on the property which could be continued, or new occupants found.

He says the site is conveniently positioned between Titirangi Village and New Lynn and offers easy access to a range of amenities, as well as being well located for schools of all levels, including being in the zone for Green Bay High School.

The well known and established Titirangi village is a comfortable walk away, offering amenities from art galleries and market stalls to cafes and restaurants.

The changing face of Titirangi is reflected by The Rise – a recently completed mixed use development undertaken in the village by Broadway Property. Ground floor retail tenants include a wholefoods refillery, an artisan bakery and a seven-kiosk eatery designed to provide a genuine street food experience in a shared space, with office tenants above.

“Titirangi has long been known for its bohemian culture and has been home to a number of well-known New Zealand musicians, artists and writers,” says Bullick. “However, it is increasingly now regarded as a vibrant, affluent Auckland suburb, popular with families and young professionals.

“In recent times, more intensive residential development has been undertaken making Titirangi more accessible for a range of purchasers, including first home buyers. Located nearby are a number of appealing nature walks, reserves and a range of beaches which adds to its appeal as an attractive place to live.”


Click here for more information on the listing.

