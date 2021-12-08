MG Motor And Red Cross Join Forces For Test Drive For A Difference

MG Motor will donate $5 for every test drive taken in December to New Zealand Red Cross

All 14 dealers across the country are participating in the initiative, with money raised to be directed towards Meals on Wheels support for vulnerable and isolated people

For the second year running, MG New Zealand and its dealer network will participate in an initiative to raise money for the Red Cross, with funds being used to assist those vulnerable and isolated people who rely on Meals on Wheels support.

MG New Zealand will donate $5 for every test drive that happens from today to the end of the year and will raise several thousand dollars for the Red Cross.

“We are delighted that MG Motor New Zealand are yet again supporting us through Test Drive For A Difference, further strengthening the relationship we’ve had over the past two years,” said Michael Donaghue, Acting General Manager, Humanitarian Development.

“We are grateful for the MG community’s response, which helps with our important work supporting vulnerable community members.”

Last year, New Zealand Red Cross delivered more than 600,000 warm meals to people in need.

“New Zealand Red Cross is an incredibly important organisation, and we applaud them for the wonderful work they do supporting members of the community,” said MG Motor CEO Peter Ciao.

“So many people benefit from the work they do - thank you, New Zealand Red Cross!”

