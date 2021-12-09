Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spritzer Again Bagged Brand Of The Year Award 2021-2022

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 7:16 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Spritzer Natural Mineral Water also awarded 3 stars in the Superior Taste Award 2021

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Dec 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer Malaysia ("Spritzer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has won the national award for the water category of the World Branding Awards - Brand of the Year 2021-2022, a premier award recognition programme organised by the World Branding Forum.

The national award was presented to Spritzer on 25 November 2021 in a virtual ceremony (video). The 14th edition of the World Branding Awards - Brand of the Year 2021-2022 saw more than 5,300 brands from over 60 countries nominated across multiple categories, with 500 brands winning awards, of which there are three categories - global, regional and national.

"Spritzer is very delighted to have again won the prestigious World Branding Award. This achievement is a very powerful endorsement of the popularity and trust of the Spritzer Brand to our loyal and faithful consumer, and I want to take this opportunity to appreciate and thank you all for your very strong support. Without you, Spritzer would not have been where we are today," said Dr. Chuah Chaw Teo, Director of Spritzer Bhd.

The national award is presented to only the top household brands in each participating country that have been judged to be truly exceptional. Only one national award is given to a brand from each product or service category from participating countries.

The World Branding Awards has a judging and voting process that takes into consideration public participation through online voting, which is given a weightage of 30%. Brand evaluation by the World Branding Forum has a weightage of 30% while consumer market research conducted by the World Branding Forum has a weightage of 40%.

Spritzer Natural Mineral Water has also been awarded 3 stars by a panel of professional taste experts comprising chefs and sommeliers in the Superior Taste Award 2021 organised by the Brussels-based International Taste Institute. To be awarded 3 stars, products must have overall scores of over 90% and be considered an exceptional product by the 200 jury members from 20 countries that have been carefully selected based on their experience in tasting.

The jury of the Superior Taste Award 2021 noted that Spritzer Natural Mineral Water has a crystalline visual as well as refreshing and uplifting character with soft, delicate water and great mineral persistence at the end of the mouth.

Spritzer would like to thank our consumers for their endless support and loyalty as we strive to maintain the quality of our silica-rich natural mineral water from underground aquifers in a pristine 330-acre site located in Taiping, Perak neighbouring a tropical rainforest. As a business that cares, the Company will continue to give back to society and offer only the best quality to our consumers.

