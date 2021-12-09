Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auctioneer Of The Year 2021

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 7:17 pm
Press Release: Auctioneers Association of New Zealand Inc

The Auctioneers Association of New Zealand Inc. would like to announce that The Auctioneer of The Year Award this year was won by Bill Todd in Invercargill.

Bill has been involved in the auction industry his whole life and is the 4th generation of his family to continue in this profession. At the age of 85 years young, he is still actively involved with William Todd & Co (2011) Ltd. His enthusiasm and excitement are apparent when he begins each auction thanking the vendor for their support of his local business and thanking the buyers for their attendance before commencing the auction.

William Todd is and has been a household name in Southland for many years. His personality, his memory, his astuteness, and his character are admired by all who have had the pleasure of his auction services over the many years that he has been involved.

Bill is the epitome of what an auctioneer is and has great mana and respect by all who know him.

We would like to congratulate and thank the other nominees who were all so deserved of the nomination.

