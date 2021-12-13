Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More Space And Comfort Available For Domestic Travellers At Queenstown Airport’s Manaia Lounge

Monday, 13 December 2021, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Planebiz

This summer, locals and visitors departing on domestic flights from Queenstown Airport will have the option of enjoying extra space and comfort in the Manaia Lounge, usually reserved for international travellers.

Owned and operated by aviation ground-handling company Planebiz, the Manaia Lounge is located on the first floor of Queenstown Airport, past security screening, with views out to the iconic Remarkables mountain range. It caters for up to 150 guests and its facilities include a business centre with free Wi-Fi and desktop computers as well as TV and reading areas, dining areas and dedicated bathrooms. There is also a gourmet self-service food and beverage selection featuring local beer and wine, hot drinks, juices, and hot and cold food freshly prepared by on-site chefs.

To take the stress out of travel over the busy Christmas period, domestic travellers will be offered a discount on the all-inclusive price to use the lounge, making the cost of entry $25 per adult and $10 per child (2-11yrs) until 31 December. From 1 January until the international border opens and trans-Tasman travel resumes, the price will be $30 for adults and $15 per child.

PlaneBiz Station Manager Kellie Clarke (known as KC) says that her team is delighted to offer a premium service option to domestic travellers for the first time from 15 December.

“With the current COVID situation, this is a great option for people wanting more peace of mind when travelling over the next few months. We know that some are looking for some extra space and comfort or to treat themselves at the start or end of a holiday after a tough year them so hopefully we can help them relax and enjoy a bit of pampering.

“We have strict COVID protocols in place to keep our staff and passengers safe which include regular deep cleaning, on-site food preparation, and relevant document checks.”

Queenstown Airport CEO Glen Sowry says “We’re gearing up for a busy summer holiday period at the airport and we’re stoked that the Manaia Lounge will be opening up for domestic travellers. It’s a great opportunity for people to try the lounge and treat themselves.”

The Manaia Lounge operating hours will be 0900-1700 from 15 to 24 December 2021, CLOSED on 25 December, and 0900-1800 from 26 December onwards.

For more information about the Manaia Lounge, please visit https://www.queenstownairport.co.nz/travelling/airport-guide/lounges/manaia-lounge.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Planebiz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



REINZ: Prices Continue To Rise — Growth Rate Shows Signs Of Easing
Property prices climbed further in November, early signals suggest price growth will continue though more moderately, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


What Lies Beneath: Is The Housing Market Turning?
Rising interest rates, combined with further tightening of credit availability appear to be dampening the enthusiasm of investors and first home buyers. While house values continue to rise, what lies beneath QV's latest figures is growing evidence that price pressure has shifted... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 