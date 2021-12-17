Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Winton Lands $350m With Assistance From Chapman Tripp

Friday, 17 December 2021, 5:13 pm
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp assisted residential land developer Winton Land Limited to raise $350m through an IPO (initial public offering) and to list on both the NZX Main Board and the ASX.

Winton has raised the most new capital for an NZX Main Board listing since 2013, with Winton having an implied market capitalisation of more than $1.1b. None of the existing shareholders sold any shares as part of the deal.

The proceeds will be used mostly to accelerate Winton’s strategy to undertake large development projects, including the Northbrook branded retirement villages and to fund future land acquisitions and development costs.

The Chapman Tripp team was led by partner Josh Blackmore with support from senior associate Philip Ascroft and solicitors Olivia Hyland and Harry Legget. Partner Mark Nicholson and senior associate Robbie Bennett advised on the property aspects of the transaction.

“Amid the uncertainty created by the pandemic, it was satisfying to help Winton finance an ambitious growth strategy and, in the process, to bring some new heft to the NZX Main Board,” Josh Blackmore said.

The IPO had a structure that we believe is unique for New Zealand, with a meaningful commitment from Macquarie Asset Management and commitments from a range of wealthy investors received prior to lodgement of the product disclosure statement, which reduced Winton’s risk in a turbulent market.

Winton’s General Counsel, Justine Hollows, said “we are grateful for the Chapman Tripp team’s expertise and their ability to adapt to rapidly changing transaction requirements. The dedicated support as we navigated the unchartered territory of an IPO was extremely valuable, and together we achieved a fantastic outcome for Winton within a very tight timeframe.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Chapman Tripp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ComCom: Consumer Complaints Continue To Add Value
The latest snapshot of consumer complaints to the Commerce Commission shows little variation in the number of complaints, down just 22 from 9,892 in the year to 30 June 2020 to 9,870 in the year to 30 June 2021... More>>


Statistics: GDP Falls 3.7 Percent In The September 2021 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 3.7 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the second largest fall since the current series began in 1986, Stats NZ said today. The September 2021 quarter’s GDP results reflect a widespread drop in economic activity due to the COVID-19 alert level restrictions... More>>


Government: New Zealand Food And Fibre Exports Forecast To Hit A Record $50.8 Billion

Food and fibre export revenue is projected to surge to a record $50.8 billion in the year to 30 June 2022 – an increase of 6 percent over the previous year. “This is the first time New Zealand’s annual food and fibre export revenue will crack $50 billion – a result we should all be very proud of... More>>




Statistics: Imports Account For Half Of New Zealand’s Carbon Footprint
In the year ended December 2019, greenhouse gas emissions embodied in our imported goods and services increased 3.2 percent from the previous year, to 30,728 kilotonnes and accounted for 51 percent of our carbon footprint, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Science Media Centre: The Rapid Rise Of Omicron – Expert Q&A

The WHO has warned the Omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading at an “unprecedented rate” after being reported in 77 countries. Each day researchers are learning more about Omicron, with the WHO saying it is likely to outpace Delta... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 