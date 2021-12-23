Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Feds Launches Audio Media Platform For Farming Conversations

Thursday, 23 December 2021, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers has launched an audio-based mobile communications platform, FEDSvoice, to deliver quality information to farmers and moderate safe conversations celebrating rural life and discussing the significant challenges that lie ahead.

A challenge that is top of most farmers’ minds is He Waka Eke Noa - the primary industries’ response to climate change and an agricultural emissions pricing mechanism. Feds National President Andrew Hoggard says it was the logical first discussion for FEDSvoice given the consultation date is closing in February.

"He Waka Eke Noa potentially has extremely serious consequences for rural families. We have made podcasts , hosted webinars, and we are also taking part in a roadshow in February with DairyNZ and Beef+Lamb NZ, because we simply must help farmers to understand and engage in the consultation process.

"FEDSvoice complements all of these and will keep conversation flowing and ensure we are accurately representing farmers."

What sets FEDSvoice apart is its world-leading speech-text engagement capabilities developed by Hawke’s Bay company Kinga VoxPop Ltd, enabling farmers to join the conversation and ask questions.

An audio-driven app makes practical sense for farmers who are out and about and can listen while ploughing fields or driving around the farm. Instead of typing, they just need to tap and talk to easily contribute their thoughts or knowledge. Contributions are then published back into the app for people to read and listen to.

In addition to voice-driven social media capabilities, FEDSvoice contains the latest news from Federated Farmers, FEDSnews, and you can listen to the latest podcast from FEDtalks.

"No typing - just speak. It’s simple, download the app find topic that you need to learn more about, tap record and submit," Andrew says. "One of our policy experts will listen and respond accordingly; you get an alert that you have a reply and listen when you’re ready.

"Federated Farmers has been monitoring and conducting research on email fatigue for two years. With podcasts and audio platforms rising in popularity, FEDSvoice was the logical step."

More content is planned for 2022, such as weekly audio newsletters from provincial presidents. You can search for FEDSvoice in the app stores or download here:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cloud.voxpop.fedsvoice

iOS/iPhone/iPad: https://apps.apple.com/nz/app/fedsvoice/id1592690525

