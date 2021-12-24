Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ

Friday, 24 December 2021, 11:08 am
Press Release: The Warehouse

The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad.

Sweet tooths will be satisfied, with over 4-million candy canes, 1-million Christmas crackers and 1.8-million classic chocolate gift boxes, like Cadbury Favourites and Nestle Scorched Almonds, now stocking Kiwis’ pantries or wrapped up under the tree.

In preparation for the hot summer ahead, New Zealanders also have bagged more than 80,000 beach towels, 26,000 pairs of jandals, and 60,000 pool floats.

Well wrapped Christmas presents are also expected this year with over 500,000 units of Christmas wrapping paper and 400,000 rolls of tape and purchased - enough to wrap the entire length of New Zealand.

The Warehouse Chief Customer Officer, Jonathan Waecker commented, “While socks are strong as always, trampolines, Hot Wheels cars, LEGO and beach towels are some of the front runners for what you might find under your tree this year, with dog toys also being popular for our furry family members.

“From beach towels to jandals, we are seeing Kiwis picking up great valued gifts and stocking fillers, as well as getting ready for their summer holidays and the warmer weather ahead.

“It seems families and friends are prepping for the Kiwi classic summer BBQ complete with sauces and seasonings – we saw over 100,000 bottles and tins filling up trollies in the last seven weeks.

“Kids toys, chocolate, and TVs were also popular but surprises this year have been 70,000 indoor plants and 10,000 fishing rods.”

Other popular items include*:

· 34,000 swimming pools

· 240,000 Hot Wheels Cars

· 223,000 from LEGO

· 243,000 pairs of men’s socks

· Almost 100,000 pet toys

· 74,000 speakers and headphones, including portable speakers, soundbars, boomboxes and turntables

“Kiwis also supported their local communities while shopping this year, with more than half a million of our $1 red reusable shopping bags picked up at our check outs, of which 100 per cent of profits go straight back into supporting community groups and initiatives.”

Waecker added, “Our spacious open-plan stores are helping to make customers feel at ease while shopping this Christmas, and we’re focused on making sure our team members and our customers are feeling safe while in our stores. Masks are a must, we’re able to give one another space and we have hand sanitiser freely available.”

For those yet to finish their Christmas shopping, The Warehouse stores are open from 8am until midnight up until Christmas Eve, or shop online via their same day click and collect service at www.thewarehouse.co.nz

