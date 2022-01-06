Trade Me’s Top Property Listings For 2021 Revealed

Margaret Mahy’s Lyttelton cottage, John Britten’s iconic stables and a famous Wellington film set have been announced as Trade Me’s most popular property listings of 2021.

Trade Me’s Ruby Topzand said Kiwis are keen property lovers and every year unique homes and million dollar mansions take out the top spots as our most viewed properties of the year.

“In 2021, Kiwis were interested in properties with a story behind them. From a private island to a Mangatāwhiri castle, we saw plenty of interesting homes capture the country’s attention.”

Margaret Mahy’s former Governors Bay home was the most viewed property of 2021 with 94,408 views. “Believed to be designed by architect Tom Taylor, this mid-century modern gem has some incredible harbour views. The house had an RV of $640,000 – we reckon that’s a fairly decent price for the home of a creative genius.”

Miss Topzand said the second most viewed property this year belonged to another notable New Zealander. “Originally built in 1903 as the horse stables for Mona Vale Gardens, the Britten Stables were later transformed into a home by innovator John Britten. In fact, John’s world-record-setting Britten V1000 motorcycle was even built in the house’s garage.” The Stables had an asking price of $5m and clocked up 86,291 views onsite.

In third place with 77,863 views was a slice of New Zealand history, a retired film set in Whitemans Valley. “This 10-acre lifestyle block includes a tiny town with its own post office, church and service station. These buildings have been preserved from their glory days as a film set to classic 80s television shows like Peppermint Twist.”

Miss Topzand said that former New Zealand broadcaster, Sir Paul Holmes’ Mana Lodge took out the fourth spot with 76,848 views and an asking price of $6m. “The estate is set on a whopping 18.6 hectares of prime farmland in Poukawa with equestrian facilities, a tree-lined driveway, and a private pond with a feature fountain to boot.

“The saying ‘my home, my castle’ couldn’t be more fitting for the seventh most popular listing of the year. With 73,465 views and an asking price of $495,000, this Mangatāwhiri castle was fit for a new king or queen. Historically used as ‘The Castle Cafe’, this fairytale fantasy includes circular turrets and room for Rapunzel to let down her hair.”

Also making the cut in 2021 was a rare private island visible on the world map. “Motukawaiti Island was formerly a luxury spa retreat and lodge with massive potential for a sanctuary getaway. The island fetched 55,554 views.”

Miss Topzand said rounding out the top ten was a mansion described as a resort-like playground, a European Château, and a former Bank of New Zealand building that featured in The World’s Fastest Indian.

