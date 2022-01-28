Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Intrepid Travel Acquires Wildland Trekking, Accelerating Ambitions To Grow Sustainable Travel In The U.S.

Friday, 28 January 2022, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel is announcing today its acquisition of Wildland Trekking, an environmentally-conscious U.S.-based tour operator focused on active and outdoor adventures. The acquisition will build upon Intrepid’s operational capability in the United States, providing more diverse and robust outdoor adventure-based options for both domestic and international travellers.

This is the next step in Intrepid’s investment and growth within the United States, which was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic as interest for unique domestic travel options in the country spiked following international border closures. In 2019, U.S. domestic travel spending reached nearly $1 trillion USD, a number Intrepid is confident will grow in the coming years and presents a significant market opportunity.

In 2021, Intrepid Travel built and launchedits own dedicated North American operations hub under the leadership of Matt Berna, Intrepid’s North American Managing Director. The new Intrepid DMC has helped to increase its local capacity, ensure the utmost quality control, and incorporate the highest sustainability and responsibility measures into each trip. The company also recently launched 38 new tours in the United States that begin departing in 2022, which reimagine what travel within the U.S. canand shouldlook likeby incorporating more diverse perspectives and experiencesalongside the iconic sites.

With a total of 57 U.S.-based trips currently on offer by Intrepid Travel, the Wildland Trekking acquisition will bolster Intrepid’s operational capacity, increasing their U.S. tour range by over 400%.

“Wildland Trekking has such an incredible history of operating exceptional and innovative trips, and we’ve been really impressed with their commitment to running tours that are also good for the planet,” said James Thornton, CEO of Intrepid Travel.

“This acquisition will play an integral part in Intrepid’s journey to becoming a billion-dollar adventure travel company by further increasing our operational capabilities in the region, but more importantly, it signifies our commitment to growing and scaling our style of sustainable, experience-rich travel within the U.S.,” adds Thornton.

Wildland Trekking, founded in 2005 by Steve Cundy, Scott Cundy and Brad Ball, offers hundreds of innovative U.S. itineraries ranging from hut to hut trekking through the Presidential Range in New Hampshire to exciting backpacking trips throughout the Rocky Mountains and Desert Southwest. The acquisition will merge each company’s operations and business in the U.S., with future plans including developing new trips in Alaska and the Canadian Rockies and building more winter season trips.

Wildland Trekking had one of its strongest years in 2021 with its bookings up 20%. Since its inception, the tour operator has accommodated more than 75,000 travellers, built a team of nearly 200 staff, and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for conservation initiatives through partnerships with various National Park associations and environmental groups.

The company also operates with a “leave no trace” mentality and has been in the process of becoming carbon neutral, aligning well with Intrepid’s own priorities as a certified B Corp and a leader in the responsible travel space.

“At Wildland Trekking, we prioritize sustainability, conservation, safety and professionalism, while striving to create life-changing experiences for every guest who travels with us,” said Steve Cundy, Co-Founder and Partner at Wildland Trekking. “It was clear to us that Intrepid possesses all of these same values.”

“We’re thrilled to add an exciting and unique set of experiences to Intrepid's portfolio of programs and to play a large part in building Intrepid's presence in North America,” Cundy added.

Wildland’s staff will all remain with the business and play an integral role in the future growth of Intrepid’s U.S. operations. Two of the founders will be staying within the business with the third moving into retirement.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For more information about Intrepid Travel, visit www.intrepidtravel.com.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Intrepid Travel on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 