Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chapman Tripp First New Zealand Law Firm To Join Net Zero Lawyers Alliance

Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp is the first New Zealand law firm to sign up to the Net Zero Lawyers Alliance (NZLA) – a collaboration of top-tier law firms committed to accelerating the transition to net zero emissions by 2050.

Chief Executive Partner Pip England says, “With part of the commitment focused on engaging with clients to achieve their own net zero goals through legal work, membership of NZLA aligns with the core of what we do bringing our legal skills to the solving of problems and applying those skills to support the net zero position many of our clients are adopting.”

The Alliance, launched in 2021 as part of London Climate Action Week, is an approved accelerator for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Race to Zero. Member firms recognise their own role in the transition towards global net zero emissions of greenhouse gases, both directly and through the legal services they provide, pledging to reduce their operational emissions by at least 50 per cent by 2030 from 2019 levels, using robust, science-based targets.

Chapman Tripp’s commitments under the NZLA aligns with the work the firm is already spearheading through its climate change legal practice led by partners Nicola Swan and Alana Lampitt. The commitments under the Alliance include:

· developing verifiable Net Zero 1.5 aligned emissions targets for review at least every five years and with a view to prioritising reductions

· offering legal services and information to facilitate clients’ decarbonisation goals consistent with net zero, through upskilling its lawyers on client decarbonisation goals, climate change law, policy and science

· continuing to engage with regulatory bodies, legal and other relevant industry associations to raise awareness of climate risk issues within the legal community, including the New Zealand Government’s net zero target

· continuing to provide pro bono resources where possible for cooperative legal initiatives, to embed decarbonisation goals into private law instruments, and

· starting to collect data to monitor the broader nature of all of the firm’s work and publish an annual operational climate action plan.

“The NZLA provides us with a framework to bring together many of the broader sustainability and impact policies that we already have in place both from a firm, and legal advisory point of view. We are proud to have joined the Alliance in order to make a difference to global climate change goals and emissions reduction targets,” stated Chapman Tripp Community Director Greer Fredricson.

Joining the NZLA builds on Chapman Tripp’s commitment to climate change initiatives, including as a partner with The Aotearoa Circle, membership with the Sustainable Business Council and Sustainable Business Network, and the firm’s emissions reduction targets, audited annually in line with Toitū's carbonreduce certification.

“We have seen a marked reduction in our own carbon footprint over the last three years. A shift towards a net zero goal for the firm, rather than focus on reductions, is the natural next step,” concluded Fredricson.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Chapman Tripp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 