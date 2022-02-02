Rubrik Appoints Scott Magill As A/NZ Managing Director

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security Company, today announced it has appointed cyber-risk and security veteran Scott Magill as its Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand.

Originally from Scotland and based in Sydney, Magill brings more than 20 years' experience at industry leaders including Dell-owned RSA Security, NEC, and Quest Software. Most recently, he served as Regional Director for AppDynamics. He says Rubrik’s mature approach to risk and security was a key factor that led him to join the company.

“There is so much fear about ransomware and being ill prepared that it’s starting to hold A/NZ businesses back from what they want to achieve,” he said.

“Rubrik takes a strategic approach to data security, helping companies identify their risk posture and take measurable steps to improve it. That’s why Rubrik has continued to grow so consistently, why its solutions are so valuable and needed for customers, and why it will remain a leader in data security.”

Magill says he’s looking forward to engaging customers and channel partners across the region, and identifying new opportunities for the company.

“Rubrik is known for listening to customers and responding with industry-first offerings like the Ransomware Warranty. I’m excited to work with our team to continue to deliver what customers need and show organisations how much their business can innovate when they aren’t worried about the security of their data.”

Magill will work closely with Asia-Pacific and Japan Vice President and General Manager, Kamal Brar, as well as the local A/NZ leadership team. He takes over from Jamie Humphrey, who finished his role with Rubrik last month after two years with the company.

