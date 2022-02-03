Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Home Ownership In New Zealand Requires A Whole Lot Of Grit.

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 10:06 am
Press Release: Classic Builders

The road to home ownership is a tough one for most New Zealanders, even more so today with the New Zealand median house price sitting well over $800,000, with Auckland now well over $1,000,000.


So how on earth do Kiwis do it? It’s about being determined, focussed, and utilising a key Kiwi strength, grit.

Classic Builders has been around for 25 years now, witnessing property booms that have driven prices up well beyond previous limits, and lifestyle changes that have seen storeys go up and section sizes shrink.

But no matter what the market is like, it’s commonplace for Classic to hear their clients’ stories of struggle and persistence, saving what is required for them to secure and then service their own home in order to build a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

Classic has just released a visual campaign that acknowledges this, reflecting that the journey to home ownership in New Zealand takes true grit.

The campaign – which is being streamed and features on digital platforms – has been created by this leading New Zealand building company, in collaboration with design and marketing agency We Are Society, and Film Director Chris Clark.

Classic Group’s Managing Director, Matt Lagerberg, says that, while owning a home should be possible for everyone, it now requires more effort and grit than ever before.

“Having built over 6,500 homes now, we see how hard it is and that makes the part we play even more significant. We have to make all the hard work worth it,” he says.

Matt says, “The building industry here in New Zealand has intertwining issues that require critical attention, from legislation and vital infrastructure through to innovation and recycling. Classic is investing time and capital into helping drive change and address these issues, but this will take time and funny enough, a whole lot of grit.”

“It’s important for Classic to stay committed to both our clients today, while being focussed on our future ones. We are determined to build more homes for Kiwis and that means addressing affordability and future supply,” he says.

It was only in October that the Classic Group was in the news thanks to the $300m Kaha Ake partnership they have established with NZ Super Fund, aimed at delivering thousands of new homes for New Zealanders.

“This partnership will enable Classic to deliver more home ownership opportunities all over New Zealand,” says Matt.

Classic’s national Grit campaign carries a “keep going and don’t give up” message and, in line with Classic Builders branding, touches on building dreams that create a future. It tracks the stories of three hardworking families/individuals, whose varied scenarios depict the constantly striving nature of Kiwis. All show moments of hard grind culminating in a sense of reward – be it a hard-earned business or project success or… returning to the peace and security of your own home at the end of a gruelling day.

