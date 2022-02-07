Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Demands Right To Choose Cash

Monday, 7 February 2022, 5:41 pm
Press Release: Cash Welcome

98 per cent of New Zealanders support mandating cash acceptance by retailers, according to a survey of almost 5,000 residents.

The survey, hosted by SurveyMonkey and distributed to New Zealand adults (over 18) online on social media, asked just one question and received a flood of replies. Results are live here.

The survey is still open and has collected 4,762 responses to date with just 86 New Zealanders (1.81 per cent) disagreeing with the question: "Do you support a legal right to choose cash to pay for food and essentials?"

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is currently preparing policy options to guide their new role as stewards of the money and cash system. The RBNZ's Future of Money - Te Moni Anamata issues papers have suggested mandating cash acceptance by retailers as a possible policy to ensure the future of the cash economy.

"This survey was targeted to adults living in New Zealand using Facebook advertising," said Jason Bryce, spokesperson for CashWelcome.ORG, a cash industry backed campaign.

"Clearly the vast majority of New Zealanders want to be able to choose to pay with cash and they don't want to be herded into cashless transactions by institutions and retailers.

"This is about choice and inclusion. Most New Zealanders think that using legal tender physical notes and coins is their right, if they choose.

"The RBNZ is correct to state (in recent papers and statements) that the best way to ensure the availability of cash is to ensure that cash is widely accepted.

"If cash is not accepted everywhere, some people are excluded from making purchases and the cash distribution network becomes less viable.

"Banks are not incentivised to ensure branches and ATMs remain open and providing cash services but physical notes and coins are essential national infrastructure," said Jason Bryce.

"Retailers must be forced to accept cash to ensure everyone is included in the economy and to ensure that cash remains readily available."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Cash Welcome on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Auckland Airport: When Will Self-isolation Go? Airlines Call For More Clarity On Border Plan
International airlines are calling for a clear plan around the removal of self-isolation as a requirement for returning travellers, saying they need more certainty so they can plan to return flying here... More>>



Statistics: Unemployment Rate At 3.2 Percent
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>

Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented In 2021
The number of new homes consented in the year ended December 2021 rose 24 percent, compared with 2020, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 