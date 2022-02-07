New Zealand Demands Right To Choose Cash

98 per cent of New Zealanders support mandating cash acceptance by retailers, according to a survey of almost 5,000 residents.

The survey, hosted by SurveyMonkey and distributed to New Zealand adults (over 18) online on social media, asked just one question and received a flood of replies. Results are live here.

The survey is still open and has collected 4,762 responses to date with just 86 New Zealanders (1.81 per cent) disagreeing with the question: "Do you support a legal right to choose cash to pay for food and essentials?"

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is currently preparing policy options to guide their new role as stewards of the money and cash system. The RBNZ's Future of Money - Te Moni Anamata issues papers have suggested mandating cash acceptance by retailers as a possible policy to ensure the future of the cash economy.

"This survey was targeted to adults living in New Zealand using Facebook advertising," said Jason Bryce, spokesperson for CashWelcome.ORG, a cash industry backed campaign.

"Clearly the vast majority of New Zealanders want to be able to choose to pay with cash and they don't want to be herded into cashless transactions by institutions and retailers.

"This is about choice and inclusion. Most New Zealanders think that using legal tender physical notes and coins is their right, if they choose.

"The RBNZ is correct to state (in recent papers and statements) that the best way to ensure the availability of cash is to ensure that cash is widely accepted.

"If cash is not accepted everywhere, some people are excluded from making purchases and the cash distribution network becomes less viable.

"Banks are not incentivised to ensure branches and ATMs remain open and providing cash services but physical notes and coins are essential national infrastructure," said Jason Bryce.

"Retailers must be forced to accept cash to ensure everyone is included in the economy and to ensure that cash remains readily available."

© Scoop Media

