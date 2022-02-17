These Are The Best NZ Broadband And Energy Providers Of 2021

This evening saw hundreds of senior-level professionals from the New Zealand Internet and Energy sectors come together for the NZ Compare Awards 2021 to celebrate the best of the best in the New Zealand broadband and energy sectors.

The Awards were hosted virtually by NZ Compare, a consumer champion that offers free-to-use tools that allow consumers to compare everything from broadband plans and power providers to dishwashers and gaming consoles. Movinghub provided vital support as a Premier Gold Sponsor for the event.

Although delayed and moved online due to COVID restrictions, the belated 2021 NZ Compare Awards were particularly relevant, as they come at a time where there has been more demand than ever to power the digital connectivity that keeps us connected to family, enables flexible working and provides entertainment alongside an environment of rising prices and increased inflation.

Gavin Male, CEO for NZ Compare said, "We felt that 2021, in particular, was a time to recognise success and celebrate the essential businesses that operate in NZ’s broadband and energy sectors. As essential services the entire telecoms and energy sectors have worked incredibly hard to keep Kiwis connected and powered up during 2021. It was fantastic to see another year of record entries from a huge range of providers including, Contact Energy, Now, Sky Broadband, Farmside, Vodafone, Wireless Nation, MyRepublic, Orcon, Nova Energy, Slingshot, 2degrees, Gravity Internet, Network for Learning and even Send A Sausage!"

A number of new categories were introduced in the 2021 awards alongside established categories like Best Customer Support, Best Fibre Provider and Best Bundled Plan. These new categories reflect the changing landscape of digital connectivity and the energy sector in NZ. The new categories included Best Energy Innovation, Best Mobile Application, and the Making a Difference Award.

Megan Matthews, GM for NZ Compare said, "These new categories reflect the importance of innovation, value and community involvement within the broadband and energy sectors. A key aspect of the awards this year is the recognition that digital connectivity in New Zealand is now just as important as a reliable power supply and more and more providers are starting to offer both to the Kiwi consumer. That’s one of the key reasons we made the decision to expand the awards to now include the energy sector as well as broadband."

The record number of entries displayed true innovation in the way that NZ service providers are understanding their customers’ needs and delivering ground-breaking services, packages and consumer tools.

Congratulations to all the NZ Compare Award winners for 2021.

The 2021 NZ Compare Awards Winners are:

BROADBAND AWARDS

Best Wireless Service Provider - sponsored by Go Wireless NZ Wireless Nation

Best Digital Innovation - sponsored by UBS Vodafone

Best Value Broadband Provider - sponsored by Recycle A Device 2degrees

Best Rural Service Provider - sponsored by Kacific Lightwire

Best Bundled Plan - sponsored by Tuatahi First Fibre Sky Broadband

Best Fibre Broadband Provider - sponsored by Northpower Fibre Orcon

Best Customer Support - Broadband - sponsored by Enable NOW

People’s Choice Award - Broadband - sponsored by Broadband Compare Slingshot

Broadband Provider of the Year - sponsored by Chorus NOW

POWER AWARDS

Best Mobile Application - sponsored by Nodd Contact Energy

Best Energy Innovation - sponsored by Excel Sales Choice Energy

Best Value Energy Provider - sponsored by ACN Nova Energy

Best Customer Support - Power - sponsored by Vector Metering Contact Energy

Best Customer Loyalty or Reward Initiative - sponsored by Digital Simple Z Electric

People’s Choice Award - Power - sponsored by Power Compare Flick Electric

Power Provider of the Year - sponsored by realestate.co.nz Contact Energy

SUPREME AWARDS

Young Professional of the Year - sponsored by TUANZ Saba Samiei

Making a Difference - sponsored by Neighbourly Orcon Group

Supreme Champion - sponsored by NZ Compare Contact Energy

About the NZ Compare Awards

Formerly the Broadband Compare Awards (since 2017), the NZ Compare Awards celebrate the very best of the New Zealand broadband and energy sectors. Used by over 400,000 Kiwis every month, NZ Compare comparison services help consumers discover new products and compare their options to make a fully informed choice. We are the power behind Broadband Compare, Power Compare, Money Compare and PriceMe. The awards are respected across the industry and take place annually. Winners are selected by a combination of our distinguished, independent judging panel and public votes.

